JNF-funded flight helps Beachwood student return from Israel

For Ellie Mayers, landing on an El Al Dreamliner flight from Tel Aviv to New York City March 16 marked the end of seven weeks of bliss followed by a two-day nightmare.
The Beachwood High School sophomore was one of 282 American students studying at Alexander Muss High School in Hod HaSharon, Israel in a semester-long program that she chose based partly on its extensive travel opportunities and strong programming. The 15-year-old adored her experience traveling the entire country, learning and, in a sense, living the history of Israel.
“In the seven weeks, I covered most of the map of Israel from north to south,” she said. “We went to places that I think most people in Israel haven’t seen.”
The first inkling that coronavirus might be disruptive came in an announcement in February about a March trip planned for Warsaw, Poland and eight concentration camps.
“In the middle of February, we were told that Poland was going to be canceled because the Ministry of Health in Israel had issued that no student groups could go to Poland,” Mayers said.
As coronavirus began escalating in Europe, parents formed a private group on WhatsApp.
Then came a meeting last week in which students learned that their travel within Israel was also being curtailed.
“So then Thursday night, early Friday morning, we got a phone call from Ellie crying, saying they were canceling the program,” said Lisa Mayers, who with her husband, Josh, and younger daughter, Nina, were traveling to Pittsburgh for a wedding March 15 that happened to be officiated by their rabbi, Rabbi Joshua Skoff, by Facetime.
As El Al continued canceling flights abroad, Lisa Mayers remembered thinking, “What happens if they lock down borders? What happens if there are no flights taking off?”
The Jewish National Fund-USA, which partners with the high school, broke into its endowment to charter the overnight El Al flight, at a cost of $500,000.
Students scrambled to pack, took a bus to Ben Gurion Airport and then waited – in long security lines.
The Mayers family, meanwhile, left Pittsburgh, booked a hotel and waited with other parents outside at the security gate of John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.
“Everyone was keeping their distance from each other,” Lisa Mayers said. “It was surreal. It’s very strange as Jews because we’re used to hugging and schmoozing, and now we’re like, ‘don’t come near me, stay away.’”
But when Ellie and her best friend – Jessie Tiersky, 16, of Mahwah, N.J. – walked through the gate, Lisa Mayers said she did the natural thing.
“I got really teary,” she said. “I just wanted to hold her and touch her. … I hugged her best friend, too.”
They came home to a message from a stranger: Mindy Feigenbaum, director of Northern Ohio Jewish National Fund-USA. When the two women spoke on the phone, both got teary.
“To be honest, I was shocked that she called me back. I wanted to make sure that Ellie was home,” Feigenbaum said. “It’s what we do. We take care of our own, and we have to.”