Pepper Pike firefighters were honored Sept. 10 by the Northern Ohio division of Jewish National Fund during a virtual ceremony to remember 9/11.
Liam Reis, Israel Programs admissions director for the local chapter of JNF, remembered countless lives that were lost during the attacks on the World Trade Center buildings, including 343 members of the Fire Department of New York, 37 port authority police officers, 23 police officers, 15 emergency medical technicians and three court officers.
Reis noted there were about 2,000 injured first responders as a result of the terrorist attack.
Barry Feldman, Northern Ohio President and a Pepper Pike resident, presented Pepper Pike Fire Chief John Frazier with a plaque embossed with an image of JNF’s 9/11 living memorial in Jerusalem to honor the department.
“Israel and the United States share an unbreakable bond,” said Feldman and dedicated donor Sandy Zieve in a news release. “By commemorating 9/11, we honor our shared values and everlasting determination to bring light into even the darkest room. As a new generation emerges that did not witness the events that unfolded on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, we have a responsibility to recount what happened on that fateful day.”
The memorial is the only commemorative site of its type outside of the United States that lists all the names of those who died on 9/11, according to the release.
Publisher’s note: Barry Feldman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.