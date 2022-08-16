For the second time, longtime Cleveland philanthropist and Jewish National Fund-USA supporter Harlan Diamond will receive the organization’s Tree of Life Award on Aug. 28 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.

Diamond first received the award, which recognizes outstanding community involvement, professional leadership, dedication to the cause of American-Israeli friendship and a devotion to peace and the security of human life, in 2006. He is the former president of Executive Caterers, Inc. who retired in 2020 following a 70-year career. In 1983, Diamond bought the former Landerhaven Country Club, which he turned into an event center. Driftwood Restaurants & Catering bought the building and site in August 2020 for $2.5 million in a deal that did not include the catering business.

The event will also feature an appearance by JNF-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson.

Diamond, who lives in Lyndhurst and attends Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, told the Cleveland Jewish News by email that being honored once more “is an incredible honor that I am grateful and proud to accept.”

“Jewish National Fund-USA has meant different things to me at different times in my life,” Diamond said. “Early on, it was the organization that I supported by putting coins in a pushke for tzedakah. Later, it was my way of supporting Israel by buying trees and reforesting the country. Now though, JNF-USA is the organization behind the new Galilee Culinary Institute in Kiryat Shmona that has become a passion project of mine.”

When the Galilee Culinary Institute is expected to open in 2023, offering a total immersion program that is designed to help culinary students acquire a combination of practical skills and an understanding of the major themes that impact the food industry today, according to a JNF-USA news release. The program will include a 12-month hands-on education experience where students will learn about cooking as well as architecture, marketing, business, finance and farm-to-table practices. The campus will also include a restaurant, cafe and brewery.

The project is part of one of JNF-USA’s strategic initiatives to support the Galilee region’s economy and infrastructure, intending to attract 300,000 new residents to the area, according to the release.

“It’s incredibly meaningful to me to be able to support the industry I worked in for 70 years and, at the same time, support the State of Israel,” Diamond said, adding the opportunity to support Cleveland at the same time was a plus. “I’ve lived my entire life in Cleveland. It’s been a privilege to support the community that has done so much to support me and my business.”

In addition to a dinner as part of the festivities, Diamond said he’s looking forward to something much more simple – greeting his family and longtime friends for a joyous occasion.

“I’m excited to see everyone coming in from out of town,” he said.

Event chairs include Kevin S. Adelstein, Rebecca Bar-Shain, Barnett Bookatz, Mindy Feigenbaum, Barry Feldman, Daniel Geller, Judge Francine Goldberg, Michael Jacobson, Noreen Koppelman-Goldstein, Margaret Singerman, and Chuck Whitehill.

Publisher’s note: Kevin S. Adelstein is publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. Barry Feldman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors. Chuck Whiteill is a past chair of the CJNF.