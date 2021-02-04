Families drove through the parking lot at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood Jan. 31 to pick up a few things to help them celebrate Tu b’Shevat, the anniversary of trees, and other Jewish holidays.
In addition to the several masked volunteers bundled up for the gray day with temperatures in the low 30s handing out bags loaded with goodies and directing traffic, someone in a blue box costume danced and waved portraying the Jewish National Fund tzedakah box. The bags contained family tree instructions, parsley seeds that would be ready for Passover, scavenger hunts, coloring books and crayons, as well as the iconic tzedakah box.
Mindy Feigenbaum, director of the Northern Ohio region of Jewish National Fund, said all 200 slots available for the event were spoken for shortly after registration opened.
“We were frozen, but happy,” Feigenbaum said Feb. 2. “We donated what was left to the JCC preschool.”
The free giveaways at the event called Drive-By Tu BiShvat came in lieu of the indoor celebration of Tu b’Shevat JNF has thrown annually at Mandel JCC for the last decade.
Karen and Ori Akrish of Lyndhurst pulled up with their children, sixth grader Josh, 12, and second grader Liam, 7, students at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, to receive their bags.
“It’s the birthday of trees,” Liam Akrish said. “For school, we planted a bean and we’re sending it over to Israel.”
He said PJ Library, a nonprofit initiative that sends books with Jewish content to children, also sent him a plant that he planted at home.
“It’s a very nice tribute to make sure everyone’s still making sure to keep the community together,” Karen Akrish said.
Mitch Wasserman of Beachwood, who is a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and co-chair of the event, said past events offered many ways to celebrate.
“We had all sorts of activities,” he said. “We were planting seeds. We had Mitchell’s ice cream. We had balloon artists. We had face painting at different stations. With COVID, … we just came up with the idea of doing a drive through and making sure the event was preserved and that the kids would be served. That’s the most important thing. We loved seeing the smiling faces of those kids.”
JNF supports the land and people of Israel through heritage site preservation, water solutions, community building, research and development, forestry and green innovations, education and advocacy, and aids people with disabilities and special needs.
Jen Reznick of Pepper Pike brought her daughters, Ava, 2, and Maya, 4, who both attend preschool at Mandel JCC.
“It’s really nice to have some activities for the children, especially holidays that give back to the environment like Tu b’Shevat,” Reznick said. “And they really enjoy the Jewish community here, especially at the JCC.”