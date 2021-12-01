Yossi Klein Halevi, senior fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem and author of several books, spoke to a group of over 50 people at Jewish National Fund-USA’s Breakfast for Israel Nov. 30 about the schisms that exist within Israeli and Israeli-American life.
Halevi, speaking from Jerusalem, began the virtual breakfast by stating that the “most unwieldy and unlikely coalition in Israel’s history” is nevertheless holding steady. He said Israel recently passed a budget, the country’s first budget in over three years.
“There’s a sense of restored stability and sense of calm returning to what has really been an overheated and increasingly dysfunctional political system,” said Halevi who authored a several books, including “Like Dreamers,” “Letters to My Palestinian Neighbor” and “Memoirs of a Jewish Extremist.”
Among the schisms he spoke of was the idea of a secular state versus a religious state, and Israel’s relations with the Palestinian people.
Halevi said his apartment in the Jerusalem neighborhood of French Hill is within viewing distance of three distinct political entities: Israel, Palestinian and Jordan.
Halevi said he lives in “unbearable intimacy” of Israel’s geographical dilemma. He asked the question of what state his neighbor will be on the ”next hill” and wondered if it will be a peaceful neighbor, one with open borders with reasonable relations.
As someone who supports a two-state solution in principle, Halevi said the practice terrifies him in practice, which he said is a fairly mainstream Israeli feeling. His sense is that there is still a majority of Israelis who support the principle of the two state solution, who understand that occupying ruling over another people, as a permanent condition of Israeli reality, is a “disaster” for Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.
“It is untenable for us to maintain our identity in the long term as a Jewish and democratic state, while ruling over forcibly ruling over people,” Halevi said. “And so in that sense, I’m a left-wing Israeli. But my profound skepticism about the intentions of the Palestinian national movement makes me a right-wing Israeli.”
Halevi said anything Israelis do seems fraught with danger, and yet when he looks forward to possible scenarios, what gives him hope for an eventual resolution of this current impasse is the collapse of the Arab siege against Israel.
The collapse and unraveling of this 70-year siege – during which Arabs used to refer to Israel as the ‘Zionist entity,’ refusing to even acknowledge Israel’s legitimacy in calling Israel by its name– means that Israel is no longer alone in the middle east as it was for most of its history, according to Halevi.
“That’s the significance of the historic Abraham Accords of last year,” Halevi said. “Not just that Israel has more formal peace agreements with Arab countries. We’ve had formal agreements with Egypt and Jordan for decades. But those were not real expressions of peace. Those were more prolonged ceasefires. What we have now with several Arab countries are genuine expressions of normalization of intimacy.”