Pepper Pike Police Chief Karl Dietz, left, and Fire Chief John Fraizer, right, accept plaques from Bart Bookatz, Jewish National Fund-USA northern Ohio board member, in honor of Pepper Pike first responders on Sept. 11 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.
Jewish National Fund-USA and Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike honored local first responders, including representatives from the Pepper Pike police and fire departments on Sept. 11.
Two representatives were presented with a plaque featuring Jewish National Fund-USA’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem, the only memorial outside of the United States that lists the names of the victims who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City.
“We appreciate the honor, but we must also never forget what happened,” Pepper Pike Fire Chief John Frazier told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Alon Wald, an international security expert and head of marketing and operations at Ammunition Hill, an Israeli heritage site that commemorates the victory of the Six-Day War and the reunification of Jerusalem, was the featured speaker.
He is the son of Capt. Rami Wald, who fought in the 55th Paratrooper Brigade in Jerusalem during the Six-Day War and was killed in action while leading the paratroopers into Ammunition Hill. Alon Wald discussed the journey he took to forgive, remember and honor his father who died when he was 10-months old.
“I just wanted answers and many years ago I forgave my father, because I realized that when he sniffed my head for the last time and left me for the greater good, he was absolutely convinced on saving my life, the life of the people of Israel and my mother,” Wald said.
Rabbi Joshua Skoff, Park Synagogue Senior Rabbi, Leighton A. Rosenthal Chair in Rabbinics, welcomes attendees to “Lasting Legacy – A Son’s Journey to Remember His Father” on Sept. 11 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.
Alon Wald, an international security expert and head of marketing and operations at Ammunition Hill, an Israeli heritage site that commemorates the victory of the Six-Day War and the reunification of Jerusalem, addresses the crowd.
Bart Bookatz, Jewish National Fund-USA northern Ohio board member, asks attendees to pause for a moment of silence to remember those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Wald present Teri Hochberg, director of education at park synagogue, with olive oil harvested from the olive orchard at Ammunition Hill.
Representatives of Pepper Pike’s police and fire departments receive recognition at the event.
Alon Wald shares a photo of him at 10-months and his father, Capt. Rami Wald who fought in the 55th Paratrooper Brigade in Jerusalem during the Six-Day War, 12 hours before he was killed in action.
“Lasting Legacy—A Son’s Journey to Remember His Father” attendees give Pepper Pike first responders a standing ovation on Sept. 11 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.
Bart Bookatz, Jewish National Fund-USA northern Ohio board member, presents the plaque featuring Jewish National Fund-USA’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem.
Chief John Frazier and Chief Karl Dietz were presented with with a plaque featuring Jewish National Fund-USA’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem on Sept. 11 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.
Wald served as an officer in several units in the Israel Defense Forces, the Israeli Secret Service (Shabak) and oversaw security operations at Israeli embassies. He grew up playing tag in the trenches of ammunition hill and has since made it his mission to share its story and “core values.”
“The heritage site is a very valuable educational site,” Wald said. “… We’re changing the narrative from a morbid place, that speaks about death and sacrifice, but speaks about core values to protect our, and your, future generations.”
After Wald spoke, Bart Bookatz, Jewish National Fund-USA northern Ohio board member, asked attendees to pause for a moment of silence to honor the 421 first responders who died in 9/11, and went on to honor six representatives of Pepper Pike police and fire departments who attended.
“Their job every day of the week is to protect us,” Bookatz said. “They don’t know what fire they’re going to walk into. What potential bomb hazard they walk into… But they’re there for us,” Bookatz said. “They have taken this responsibility.”
The first responders received a standing ovation from the attendees.
“It was an unexpected but great honor to be included in the ceremony today,” Pepper Pike Police Chief Karl Dietz told the CJN. “It’s a great relationship we have with our community out here.”