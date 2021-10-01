A few days shy of the fourth anniversary of the story that spurred international #MeToo moment, Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey described the effort that went into telling the story of the women who fell victim to disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s decades of sexual abuse and the resulting societal reckoning that followed to 150 attendees at the Cleveland Jewish News-presented event on Sept 30 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
In introducing the talk, Kevin S. Adelstein, CJN Publisher and CEO and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, gave attendees a little background on the two journalists and the paths that led them to breaking the Weinstein story in October 2017.
“Their work helped ignite the #MeToo movement, shift attitudes, and spur new laws, policies and standards of accountability across the globe,” Adelstein said.
Paired with a VIP reception before the main event and followed by a question-and-answer session with CJN Health Columnist and 3News Senior Health Correspondent Monica Robins, Kantor and Twohey touched on their journey through their reporting process – a partnership that officially began while Twohey was still on maternity leave, as told in their book “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story that Helped Ignite a Movement,” available in bookstores and online. VIP attendees received a copy of the book.
Both with young children, young enough to not know who Weinstein is or what their mothers were reporting on the summer before the story came out, Kantor mused how the pair would talk about it to their daughters when they’re older.
“We’ll need to find a way to explain to them that one day we were working on an incredibly tough story, and then a few days later, we started to see change happening all over the world,” she said. “... Because the events of #MeToo have come to mean so much to so many people, because the stakes are so high, we want to bring you right to ground zero and tell you exactly how our work started, and how a brave group of people helped us confront a bully and find the truth.”
Their talk at TTTI was a version of the account they would like to eventually share with their daughters.
Starting with a taxi ride that took place a few days before the story dropped, the pair were confronted with the chance no one would care.
“For months at that point, we had certainly felt the raw power of what we were about to tell the world about this Hollywood producer,” Twohey said. “But during that cab ride, we began to question whether anyone would really care about what we were about to publish,” adding one of their editors at the Times said Weinstein was “not that famous.”
“We were told ‘whatever Harvey Weinstein did with women, that is how Hollywood worked, that was how life worked,’” she said. “After all this work we’ve done, after all the secrets we’ve uncovered, what if when we publish the story and nobody cares?”
Kantor asked the audience how many had been confronted with that question over some issue they cared deeply about – and it was with that potential feeling of readers everywhere that the pair pressed on.
“We believe that people do care,” she said. “When you think about it, every little action that takes place in a newsroom is an act of caring. The checking of facts. The worry of which precise words to use. We have an editor that will spend hours on a simple phrase. Even the placing of the very first phone call on a story – before you even have any idea of what the truth is.”
The pair then took turns describing the weeks they spent unraveling the whole story – from talking to actresses like Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow, and a former employee of Weinstein, Laura Madden, uncovering decades of nondisclosure agreements and secret settlements with victims and discovering just how large the former film producer’s circle of supporters really was, with Kantor saying these powerful supporters “flocked to him” saying “that’s just Harvey being Harvey.”
“Secret settlements were more widespread than we could’ve ever imagined,” Twohey said. “These payoffs had basically become the de facto method in this country for dealing with sexual harassment and often sexual assault too. Victims turned to lawyers because they want to hold perpetrators accountable, only to be told that the secret settlements were the best, if not the only option. In fact, women all across the country are still signing these settlements.”
On more than one occasion, Weinstein was said to have “barged” into the Times offices with these supporters, many of which were former proponents of justice and feminist causes, because of what the former producer could offer them to boost their careers.
“But it wasn’t just a story about one man,” Twohey said. “It was a broader X-ray into a larger abuse of power.”
As the Times began to publish their stories, Weinstein’s empire began to crumble - with his brother, Bob Weinstein, telling him he was “finished.” The disgraced producer told the board of The Weinstein Company in an emergency meeting that he believed there would be “a movement,” which Twohey said “he was right about that, but it wasn’t the kind of movement he was envisioning.”
“Like all of you guys, Jodi and I watched with wonder as the dam broke and women around the world stepped forward with their own accounts of sexual harassment and abuse,” she said. “One day we were working on this incredibly tough story, and just a few days later we started to see change happening everywhere.”
And how did they, and reporters across the world, respond to all the change? Kantor said they kept reporting.
“And as the #MeToo movement spread further, it got more complicated and controversial,” she said. “Essentially there were three questions about #MeToo that remained unresolved and still are to this day,” that being the scope of investigations, protocols for vetting claims and accountability. “We find these questions often get scrambled, creating even more confusion.”
Following the February 2020 conviction of Weinstein, Twohey described the result simply: “they prevailed.”
“The world finally listened,” she said. “... People care. Empathy, justice and facts can win. Together, journalists like us and readers like you can make discoveries that will move us all forward.”
Two attendees, Amber Dent and Jenny Hartzell, both of Bay Village, left the event with a similar sentiment
“For me, what stuck out is how important journalism is, and good journalism for that matter,” Hartzell said.
The dessert reception sponsor was Designer Accents at Home. VIP reception sponsor was Strassman Insurance Services, Inc. Furniture sponsor was VNTG Home & VNTG Place. The media sponsor was OverDrive. The video partner is WKYC Studios. Supporting sponsors were Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, COIT Cleaning and Restoration Services, Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co. L.P.A, RSM US LLP, Cleveland Jewish Funerals and Anonymous.