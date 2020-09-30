John Carroll University in University Heights was ranked second among the best regional universities in the Midwest according to the 2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings.
It was also the top-ranked institution in Ohio and the top-ranked Jesuit institution on the Midwest list.
“We are grateful to once again receive this honor as a top institution in the Midwest, particularly during these difficult times,” Michael D. Johnson, president of John Carroll University, said in a news release. “Our Blue Streak community can take pride in knowing that our mission of inspiring individuals to excel in learning, leadership, and service in the region and in the world continues to be recognized.”
Factors including graduation and retention rates, undergraduate academic reputation, social mobility, faculty resources, student selectivity and average alumni giving rate are considered, among others.