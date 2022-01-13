The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation is planning to give $1.5 million to John Carroll University in University Heights to establish an endowed chair in Jewish studies as part of the theology and religious studies department.
Named the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Chair in Jewish Studies, it is also supported by a $1 million gift from The Milton and Tamar Maltz Family Foundation and a lead gift from John Carroll University alumna Norma Geller, according to a news release.
The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Chair in Jewish Studies will support a full-time faculty member who will further develop the Jewish studies curriculum; advance scholarship in Jewish studies through research and publication; collaborate with the theology and religious studies department, campus ministry, the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion and other campus partners; develop short- and long-term options for John Carroll students to visit and study in Israel; coordinate public lectures, panels and other programming related to Jewish studies and issues of interest to the Jewish community; foster connections with local and regional Jewish communities by partnering with area synagogues and Jewish day schools; and support new undergraduate and graduate programs in Jewish studies and interfaith engagement.
“We are so grateful to the Mandel Foundation, the Maltz Family Foundation, and Norma Geller for investing in the ‘Inspired Futures’ of John Carroll University’s students through the Jewish Studies endowment,” Alan R. Miciak, president of John Carroll University, said in the release. “As a Jesuit Catholic institution, we welcome people of all faiths and worldviews. Our proximity to and engagement with Cleveland’s Jewish community, combined with the strength of our Theology and Religious Studies department, provides a natural gathering spot for the inter-religious scholarship and dialogue that is so vital in our region.”
The institution also has endowed chairs in inter-religious studies, Christianity and Islam – the Mary Jane Breen Chair in Catholic Systematic Theology, the Bediüzzaman Said Nursi Chair in Islamic Studies and the Walter and Mary Tuohy Chair of Interreligious Studies, allowing John Carroll to encourage inter-religious engagement, the release said.
“The Mandel brothers were committed to Jewish learning and understood the significance of inter-religious engagement,” Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Mandel Foundation, said in the release. “Establishing an Endowed Chair in Jewish Studies will secure a permanent presence for the study of Jews, Judaism, and Israel at the University. Our hope is that this will foster conversations that move us beyond misunderstanding and towards a shared concern for the common good.”
Milton Maltz said in the release that, he and his wife, Tamar, are “delighted to support John Carroll University’s effort to promote knowledge and appreciation for the Jewish religion. The endowed chair in Jewish studies will be a complement to the academic chairs already established in inter-religious studies, Islamic studies, and Catholic theology. The grant from our family foundation will enable the University to engage in curriculum and program planning in the area of Jewish Studies and raise awareness of Judaism on campus and in the local community.”