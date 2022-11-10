When John Mellencamp called for other artists to speak out against antisemitism as he introduced lawyer and inductee Allen Grubman at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Clevelander Steve Zashin said it was the apex of an incredibly moving night.
The 37th annual induction ceremony was held for the third time in its history in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 at Microsoft Theater to a sold-out crowd. Grubman, a music industry attorney, was inducted into the hall of fame and received the Ahmet Ertegun Award for negotiating groundbreaking long-term agreements for his clients to maintain creative control of their work.
As Mellencamp, a longtime friend and client of Grubman’s, introduced him, he called the attorney a “true mensch” and began by addressing their different faith backgrounds.
“Allen is Jewish, and I bring that up for one reason,” Mellencamp said. “I’m a gentile, and my life has been enriched by countless Jewish people.”
“I cannot tell you how f-ing important it is to speak out if you’re an artist against antisemitism,” he continued. “I don’t give a f-k, I don’t care (about people’s identity). Here’s the trick: Silence is complicity. I’m standing here tonight loudly and proudly with Allen, his family and all of my Jewish friends and all of the Jewish people of the world.”
With many performers and celebrities in attendance, not only to perform, but to attend the ceremony, Mellencamp’s call to action for others to speak out came in the wake of antisemitic remarks made by Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, on social media.
“From my perspective, it was a very powerful statement coming from someone who’s not Jewish and speaking out about why it’s important that others do not remain silent on the issue,” Zashin told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 7. “I thought it was also interesting because it seemed as though without mentioning Kanye, he was clearly pointing his remark at Kanye West. It was, from my perspective, it was a very powerful moment.”
Zashin, a resident of Shaker Heights and member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, attended the ceremony with his wife, Hillary Goldberg Zashin, and they sat in the front row. He said the speech received a standing ovation from the crowd.
While the ceremony ran about 5½ hours long, when it airs Nov. 19 on HBO, Zashin said, “I’d be incredibly disappointed if (Mellencamp’s speech is) something that fails to make the broadcast. It was one of the most powerful moments of an amazing evening, quite frankly.”
The induction ceremony had returned last year to a sold-out crowd at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in downtown Cleveland for the first ceremony since before the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s induction included a “diverse group of inductees,” Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Rock Hall, told the CJN Nov. 7.
For the first time in its history, there were six female inductees in one class, and artists spanned over 100 years of musical history from blues guitarist and songwriter, Elizabeth Cotten, to contemporary artists like Eminem.
“It was a chance for people to reflect on their career, to reflect on their impact and their influence, and also to underscore the diversity of rock and roll,” Harris said. “It is always changing, always evolving and always growing.”
He said Mellencamp’s “very strong, direct statements about combating antisemitism,” were very well received and a welcome voice that everybody heard as the sold-out crowd gave a standing ovation.
“John Mellencamp, in delivering his speech at our induction ceremony, was certainly articulating what many others feel, but he was doing it in a very public platform and calling on others to do the same,” Harris said.
He said that the museum’s current featured exhibit is “It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope and Empowerment,” which highlights rock ‘n’ roll artists that have spoken out against injustice and have been voices of change over the decades.
The museum is also honoring the new induction class with an exhibit featuring items from the inductees. This year’s inductees include Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran, Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon in the performer category; Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for the musical excellence award; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for the early influence award; and in addition to Grubman, Jimmy Lovine and Sylvia Robinson were honored with the Ahmet Ertegun award.
“Allen changed the business of rock ‘n’ roll and really shifted the balance of power back to the artists, the creators, and always represents his clients and is a force in the music industry,” Harris said. “And we’re honored to welcome him to the hall of fame.”