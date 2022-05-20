John Resek was promoted deputy chief of police in the city of Beachwood and was sworn in May 19, according to a news release.
Resek has served the city for 21 years, most recently as lieutenant. During his career in Beachwood, he has worked on narcotic cases, run the traffic bureau and served as a court liaison, according to the release.
Police Chief Kate Dolan announced the promotion.
“We’re very happy to have an additional administrative professional on board to help manage the police department, and in John, we have a seasoned, longstanding member of our team who has a proven track record of outstanding skills and judgment,” Dolan said in the release.
Since joining the Beachwood Police Department in 2001, Resek was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and lieutenant in 2017. Before arriving in Beachwood, the Parma native served on the Oakwood Village Police Department.
“I’m excited to engage with my fellow officers in this new capacity,” Resek said in the release. “Instead of overseeing only one shift, now I’ll be helping handle the whole department. I’m very thankful to Chief Dolan and Mayor Berns for this new opportunity to help people living, working and passing through this community.”
In his spare time, Resek enjoys spending time at a barn in Middlefield where he has cattle and a horse. He indulges his competitive side with sorting and penning cattle events which are timed.
Mayor Justin Berns said he looks forward to Resek’s leadership.
“I’m pleased that we were able to fill this position by promoting a qualified and seasoned police professional from within our own department,” Berns said in the release.
In related news, Beachwood City Council approved an ordinance modifying staffing in the police department at its May 16 meeting with a maximum of 53 officers.
The new structure reduces the number of lieutenants from six to four, increases the number of sergeants from five to eight and keeps the number of officers at 37, along with the chief and deputy chief.
The ordinance also contains language that gives the mayor “sole discretion” to fill vacancies.