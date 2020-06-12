Rea & Associates Inc., a Mentor-based accounting and business consulting firm, successfully merged with Jones Battles Group, according to a June 1 news release. Jones Battle group has offices in Concord Township and Wooster.
The three employees of the Jones Battles Group, Curtis Jones, Chris Bartlett and Pat Reno will serve clients at the Rea & Associates Mentor office. Jones, Bartlett and Reno will hold new titles of executive principal, manager and client service specialist, respectively.
“This merger supports Rea’s strategic growth plan and Jones Battles’ succession plan,” said Don McIntosh, CEO of Rea & Associates in the release. “Combining our firms will better position us to provide accounting, auditing, tax and business consulting services in Northeast Ohio and beyond.”
Jones said in the release clients who worked with Jones Battles will not see a change in fee structure or quality of service.
“We decided to move forward with the merger with Rea because their culture aligned so well with ours,” Jones said in the release. “Moreover, our decision to unite will position us to provide all of our clients with an even greater experience and a wider array and greater depth of services.”