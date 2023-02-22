The Federal Election Commission has fined former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel’s campaign committee $15,080 for misreporting $147,601 in contributions during his unsuccessful 2022 primary campaign for U.S. Senate.
Filed Feb. 13, the filing notes that Mandel’s campaign, Citizens for Josh Mandel Inc., failed to “timely file” 48-hour notices with the FEC for contributions of $1,000 or more received “from the close of books for the Ohio 12-Day Pre-Primary report up to 48 hours before the May 3, 2022 primary election.”
The filing reports that 75 contributions totaling $147,601 made to Mandel and his affiliated committees ahead of the May 2022 primary election came within the final 12 days of the campaign. The initial finding and penalty was assessed Dec. 12, 2022, and was upheld Jan. 26.
Mandel’s campaign has laid blame on its former treasurer, Thomas Datwyler, for the FEC fines. His replacement, Elizabeth Curtis, wrote the FEC in December when she discovered the errors.
“The committee was in fact unaware of these matters or the significant filing errors and failures by Mr. Datwyler,” Curtis wrote to the FEC on Dec. 29, 2022. “The committee has now received the necessary information from (committee analyst Brian Buhr), in order to begin resolving the significant aforementioned issues. Due to the stunning number of inexplicable reporting errors made by Mr. Datwyler, including errors in reattributions, errors in reporting correct elections, late filed 48-hour reports, handling of contributions that may or may not be permissible, and incorrect distribution of (joint fundraising committee) funds, ignoring the FEC and potentially incurring significant fines without notifying the committee, the committee expects it will take some time to unravel Mr. Datwyler’s mess.”
The Dec. 29, 2022 letter to the FEC notes Buhr contacted the committee Dec. 22, 2022, to inform it of “several outstanding issues” and that he had “received largely no response from Mr. Datwyler and was concerned the committee was unaware of these issues.”
Datwyler was also linked to Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. in January. According to the Associated Press, Santos’ campaign committee listed Datwyler as his campaign treasurer. Through a lawyer, Datwyler said there was a miscommunication with Santos and he in fact turned down the job.
The fine from Mandel’s campaign is due by March 2.
Mandel, whose spokesperson in November told NBC News he has no plans to return to politics, including ruling out challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2024, lost the primary race to Sen. J.D. Vance.