Donald Trump is criticizing the federal response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as a betrayal. The former president and now presidential candidate visited the village on Wednesday. He told residents that the community needs “answers and results,” not excuses. The Feb. 3 derailment led to evacuations and fears of air and water contamination after a controlled burning of toxic chemicals aboard the cars. The developments have become the latest front in America’s political divide. The Biden White House says Trump himself could have done more as president to toughen regulations and prevent such disasters.