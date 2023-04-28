Josh Radnor, an actor, writer, director and musician, told an audience of more than 350 at the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland that his Jewish roots, deep spirituality and meditation keep him grounded in an industry that requires a lot out of a person.
Radnor, from the Columbus suburb of Bexley, discussed his career and his life when the Cleveland Jewish News and Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co., L.P.A. presented “An Evening with Josh Radnor,” April 27.
At one time, he was best known for his nine-season stint as Ted in “How I Met Your Mother,” but he admitted he has far outgrown that role and spread his proverbial wings into more challenging roles. In addition, he said, he’s taken a seat behind the camera as director, became a guitarist and songwriter, and he’s open to whatever else may come at him.
The nearly 90-minute evening was moderated by Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the CJN and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.
Radnor provided in-depth, candid answers to Adelstein’s questions, and reflected about his life growing up in Bexley, attending Columbus Torah Academy, Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and New York University Tisch School of the Arts for graduate school and how he became an actor.
Radnor discussed the pivotal moment which changed his life and pulled him into acting.
“I got on stage in high school and everything went from black and white, to color,” he said.
Radnor told of how he unexpectedly got a lead role in “Oklahoma” by attending an audition with his sister. From there, he went on to land a part in “Cabaret.”
“That was the watershed moment,” he said, realizing he had the potential to be really good at acting,
Radnor spoke about his Jewish upbringing and his work as a Jewish American entertainer in theater, television and film, and his passion and work for Jewish causes and cultural activities.
Adelstein also asked several questions submitted in advance from audience members.
Radnor talked about his admiration for actor Al Pacino whom he worked with in a a series about hunting Nazis in the Jordan Peele-produced “Hunters” for Amazon Prime and “Fleishman Is In Trouble,” opposite Lizzy Caplan and Jesse Eisenberg, for F/X and Hulu. He was in other short-running television shows, and has written and directed two feature films, and has produced two albums.
The event ended with Radnor playing guitar and singing three songs. He received a standing ovation at the conclusion of the event.
