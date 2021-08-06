Josie Moore, a candidate to become Cleveland Heights’ first elected mayor, announced Aug. 5 she is suspending her campaign.
“It is with a heavy heart, but clear eyes that I announce the suspension of my campaign for mayor of Cleveland Heights,” Moore said in a statement. “For a while now, I have gone back and forth about whether staying in the race and pushing issues and ideas into the dialogue through the platform of a mayoral candidate was good for Cleveland Heights. And for a while, I believe it was. However, I no longer think that’s the case.
She said she ran because she sees at the root of so many issues a deficit of communications – not just providing information but also coordination, collaboration and community engagement.
“Cleveland Heights needs a mayor with both a forward-thinking vision for our city – and one that embodies our community’s values – as well as the ability to make that vision a reality. And while it’s true that our city faces many challenges, I believe that within each challenge is a seed of opportunity. With leadership capable of identifying possibilities where others only see problems, we can transform our city into one that looks beyond the one-, five- and 10-year plans and begins to also think generationally..”
The city’s executive branch leader for the past 100 years has been the city manager, which is decided upon by council. Council also appoints a mayor for a two-year term to cover the legislative side of government who works with the city manager. In November 2019, voters passed Issue 26 to elect a mayor in November 2021 to serve beginning in January 2022.
Moore’s suspension leaves Barbara Danforth, Melody Joy Hart and Kahili Seren seeking to become mayor in the general election Nov. 2.