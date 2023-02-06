Canadian-Israeli journalist and author Matti Friedman spoke to a virtual audience Feb. 5 in an effort to explain the current political crisis in Israel as its government coalition moves to try and pass judicial reform by the end of March. The Zoom event was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.
Moderated by Randy Whitlach and Pittsburgh federation foundation scholar Rabbi Danny Schiff, Friedman discussed how North American Jews digest Israeli politics, the country’s lack of a constitution or bill of rights, the role of its judicial system and what might happen should the judicial reform pass. Friedman is an op-ed contributor to The New York Times and a columnist for Tablet magazine. In addition to his reporting, Friedman has also written four books: “The Aleppo Codex,” “Spies of No Country,” “Pumpkinflowers” and “Who By Fire,” which is about singer Leonard Cohen’s time in Israel during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. He was a reporter for the Jerusalem bureau of The Associated Press from 2006 to 2011.
Before diving into some of his talk’s more complex topics, Friedman explained some of the aspects of Israeli politics that are confusing for both foreigners and citizens, saying “it is a very confusing time, even for those who live here.” Growing up in Toronto attending an Orthodox synagogue with his family, Friedman said he moved to Israel in 1995 and lived on a kibbutz, before settling, getting married and having children. He also served in the Nahal Brigade in the Israel Defense Forces. Following his military service, he studied at Hebrew University.
For those arriving in Israel for the first time and those interacting with Israel through a North American lens, Friedman said the terms “left and right” when referring to political parties has different meanings in Israel. What a North American might consider left, or liberal, or right, or conservative, might not be the case for Israeli politics, he explained.
“If it an issue of your approach on the conflict,” he said. “So, that is where we have to be careful. It is important to remember that right and left is very different in Israel.”
The second issue lies in the ethnic makeup of Israel, Friedman said.
“If you grew up in a North American Jewish community, you learn a very European story of Israel,” he said. “That is very much the Israel story we all grew up with. I figured out very quickly that those stories don’t explain Israel. If you look at the Israeli-Jewish population, more than half of the Jews in Israel have roots in the Islamic world and not Europe. ... More than half of the Jews here do not have family roots in Europe.”
So, what is really going on? At the center of it, Friedman said, is that Israel is being led by its “most extreme government in history,” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the front.
“It pains me to be so critical of the government,” he said, as someone who typically “supports” the country in its endeavors. “However, I don’t think there is any way for me as an honest observer to not say that this is an extreme and reckless government.”
Saying that “American politics are like checkers but Israeli politics are like 3D chess,” Friedman said the current government is not striving for unity within political parties. This leads to issues like the judicial reform changes, which has been the subject of protests by Israeli citizens.
“The current coalition is completely devoted to right-wing ideals, and is committed to a very aggressive method of pursuing policy,” he said, noting in the past, Netanyahu might have brought in leaders from other parties into his coalitions to cover a wider swath of political ideologies but that he isn’t this time. “We have no constitution or bill of right here, and that is indicative of the very patchwork way this country came to be.”
In its place, Israel has a judicial system that is “very committed” to preserving the “Liberal ideals” the country was built on, Friedman said. But should the reform changes pass come the end of March, you’d see governmental entities with the ability to appoint judges and control decisions being made through its courts, he said.
“We would not have a court, or any other resource, constitution of legislature,” Friedman said. “There are many layers that exist between Americans and their government, and in Israel, (those layers) do not exist. ... If these changes go ahead, the Israel that we have now is going to be very different in just a matter of months.”
Friedman said politics in Israel have become “very binary,” and many leaders have forgotten that they’re meant to unify their citizens. Instead, they’ve resorted to “using the fault lines in society as a way to generate support,” which is something Friedman said happens in the United States as well. While the United States typically can push through those differences, Friedman said there are difficulties for Israel.
“It’s heartbreaking,” he said, adding that the protests show citizens are ready for change. “It’s a fraught moment (for Israel), but to see the fighting spirit here, it makes me realize there is something unique about this country. We have an incredibly dynamic society. ... We’re living in a miraculous time and in a miraculous place. I don’t want anything happening right now to change that fact.”
Following a Q&A segment, Schiff equated the current Israeli political struggle and what may come after to the Tu b’Shevat holiday, or the new year of the trees. It was celebrated the evening of Feb. 5 to the evening of Feb. 6.
“Even if you see this as a moment that is dark, the Jewish people always take moments that are dark to plant new seeds for a better, more verdant future,” he said.