Jewish communal professionals from across North America gathered at the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland May 2 as the JPro22 conference opened with the theme of “Going Places. Together.”

Sticking to the theme of collaboration, the conference brings together 1,200 Jewish communal professionals and 30 community delegations led by local Jewish federations and has partnered with the Jewish Federations of North America and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland as the host.

The conference opened with JPro22 opening plenary: “In It, Together” in a filled ballroom at Huntington Convention Center with speakers representing Jewish organizations and Federations across North America: keynote speaker Erica Brown from Yeshiva University; Julie Finkelstein, Foundation for Jewish Camp; from JFNA, Nate Looney, Olga Markus and Rabbi Isaiah Rothstein; Barak Hermann, Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore; Allison Baumwald, The Associated; Serene Hudson, Passages; JPro22 chairs Rabbi Deborah Waxman, Reconstruction Judaism, Michael Hoffman, Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, Erika Rudin-Luria, Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and Barry Finestone, Jim Joseph Foundation; Roman Shmulenson, COJECO; and former Clevelander Tamara Fish, KHAZBAR: An Oasis in Deserts of Jewish Diversity.

“On behalf of the entire Cleveland Jewish community, I am overjoyed to welcome you to our city,” Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, said in her opening remarks. “There is no better place to celebrate collaboration, leadership, caring and supportive communities, and resilience than our Cleveland.”

Attendees were excited to return to the conference in person this year, and to be able to network and meet other Jewish professionals from across North America.

“Definitely a feeling of relief and excitement that we get to do this in person again,” Rabbi Avery Joel of Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And I think everyone here has sort of been pining for this opportunity and to do this, and to start the really important work that we will have to pick up and carry forward.”

Aliza Abrams of Yeshiva University in New York City shared her excitement to learn more about the city of Cleveland and its culture. She said that after the last two years, the conference “is what everyone needs, a total infusion of energy.”

As the conference brings together professionals from across North America, prior to the opening plenary, attendees were able to take part in one of 15 Cleveland site visits, including the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights and the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood for a tour and panel discussion.

Marissa Vinograd from South Palm Beach County Jewish Federation in Florida and Deb Gates from JCC Chicago joined a group of 13 for the tour, many who were visiting the city for the first time.

“I love all the local feeling,” Vinograd told the CJN on being in Cleveland for the first time. “There is a big sense of community here. Everyone seems really friendly.”

With a taste of Cleveland after touring the Van Aken District, the conference-goers looked forward to the rest of the conference.

“I’m very excited to be doing something like this,” Gates told the CJN. “I haven’t done anything convention-wise since I was in USY a thousand years ago, so for me, I think it’s really cool to able to be with likeminded people. For me, that’s always very important so I’m looking forward to that.”

Cleveland participants and those with local connections also had a chance to connect at an informal reception before the opening.