About 125 people attended the Jstyle Summer Premiere Party June 22 at 1899 Social Club in Shaker Heights, where the Singles Issue of the magazine was released.
Jstyle, the Cleveland Jewish News’ sister magazine focusing on fashion, food and decor with a local, Jewish angle, publishes three times annually. Once a year, it spotlights a selection of single people from the local Jewish community via a photo shoot and magazine profiles. The summer 2023 issue marked the eighth annual Singles Issue.
Guests filled 1899 Social Club in Shaker Heights for the Jstyle Summer Premiere Party.
PHOTOS: Jstyle celebrates Singles Issue at premiere party
CJN Photo / Megan Roth
The 2023 Jstyle Singles with the cover of the magazine.
CJN Photo / Megan Roth
Danielle and Kathy Shainker
CJN Photo / Megan Roth
Jstyle Editor Amanda Koehn and Abbie Murphy
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Diana Shamallov and Miriam Smilovich
CJN Photo / Megan Roth
Camilla Yu and Jstyle Single Daniel Margul
CJN Photo / Megan Roth
Meghan Walsh performs during the party. Walsh is a local singer and musician who also works as a staff reporter at the CJN and Jstyle.
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Jessie Kulik of IMG Jewelers discusses bracelets with Vikki Rzepka.
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Jordan Roth and Scott Burkholz
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Jstyle Single Danielle Shainker with Nicole Monastero
CJN Photo / Megan Roth
Julie Brown, Abbie Murphy and Jstyle Editor Amanda Koehn
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the CJN and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, speaks to attendees.
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Jstyle Singles Lindsay Migdal, Daniel Margul, Jeremy Klein, Ari Ashpis, Marla Silberman and Danielle Shainker smile after seeing the cover of the magazine.
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Robin Stanton and Jstyle Single Marla Silberman
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Matt Dietz of Classic Lexus, CJPC Vice President of Sales Adam Mandell, and Acacia Clarkson
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Sydney Burkons, Vikki Rzepka, Dr. Rick Rzepka and Gillian Rzepka
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Jordan Walman and Jessie Kulick of IMG Jewelers.
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum and Jstyle Single Marla Silberman.
CJN Photo / Megan Roth
Guests mingle at the Jstyle Summer Premiere Party.
CJN Photo / Megan Roth
Dina Farone, Jstyle Single Ari Ashpis and Jordan Gura
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Dillon Krantz uses the golf simulator
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Jstyle Single Ari Ashpis uses the golf simulator
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Ellyn Klein, Elizabeth Cielec, Seth Klein, Jstyle Single Jeremy Klein and Larry Klein
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Jillian Nataupsky and Margo Uhrman
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Jstyle Single Lindsay Migdal and Becca Golsky
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
Erica Fitzpatrick, Andrew Kahn, Alina Kahn and Mikhail Alterman
CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler
At the party, guests enjoyed mingling, appetizers, drinks and perfected their swing with 1899 Social Club’s golf simulators. They also enjoyed a performance by Meghan Walsh, a local singer and musician who also works as a staff reporter at the CJN and Jstyle.
The magazine, unveiled at the party for the magazine’s models and guests to get a first look, will also be included with the June 30 issue of the CJN, and is now available at jstylemagazine.com/current-issue.
Open since March 3, 1899 Social Club is an entertainment venue with golf, games and casual fine dining and drinks at its center. The photos for the Singles Issue photo shoot were also taken at 1899 Social Club by Casey Rearick of Casey Rearick Photo.
The event’s presenting sponsor was IMG Jewelers, the venue sponsor was 1899 Social Club, and the supporting sponsors were Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters Association and Rzepka Dental.