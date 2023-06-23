IMG_9627.jpg

Jstyle Singles Lindsay Migdal, Daniel Margul, Jeremy Klein, Ari Ashpis, Marla Silberman and Danielle Shainker smile after seeing the cover of the magazine.

 CJN Photo / Cheryl Sadler

About 125 people attended the Jstyle Summer Premiere Party June 22 at 1899 Social Club in Shaker Heights, where the Singles Issue of the magazine was released.

Jstyle, the Cleveland Jewish News’ sister magazine focusing on fashion, food and decor with a local, Jewish angle, publishes three times annually. Once a year, it spotlights a selection of single people from the local Jewish community via a photo shoot and magazine profiles. The summer 2023 issue marked the eighth annual Singles Issue.

PHOTOS: Jstyle celebrates Singles Issue at premiere party

IMG_9597.jpg

Meghan Walsh performs during the party. Walsh is a local singer and musician who also works as a staff reporter at the CJN and Jstyle.

At the party, guests enjoyed mingling, appetizers, drinks and perfected their swing with 1899 Social Club’s golf simulators. They also enjoyed a performance by Meghan Walsh, a local singer and musician who also works as a staff reporter at the CJN and Jstyle.

The magazine, unveiled at the party for the magazine’s models and guests to get a first look, will also be included with the June 30 issue of the CJN, and is now available at jstylemagazine.com/current-issue.

IMG_9567.jpg

Dillon Krantz uses the golf simulator

Open since March 3, 1899 Social Club is an entertainment venue with golf, games and casual fine dining and drinks at its center. The photos for the Singles Issue photo shoot were also taken at 1899 Social Club by Casey Rearick of Casey Rearick Photo.

The event’s presenting sponsor was IMG Jewelers, the venue sponsor was 1899 Social Club, and the supporting sponsors were Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters Association and Rzepka Dental.

To be considered as a model for future issues of Jstyle, visit cjn.org/jstylemodels.

To sign up for Jstyle’s free biweekly e-newsletter – which launched this year – visit jstylemagazine.com/signup.

