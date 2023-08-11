Jstyle – the lifestyle and fashion magazine published by the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company – is seeking volunteers from the Jewish community of Northeast Ohio to model for its fall 2023 issue.
For the photoshoots, Jstyle partners with local boutiques to dress models in seasonal fashion. The magazine editors select a Northeast Ohio location to host the shoot, which offers the backdrop for the photos and sets the tone for the day.
Anyone who is interested in modeling for Jstyle can fill out a nomination form at cjn.org/jstylemodels. You can nominate yourself, or a friend or family member.
The deadline for nominations for the fall 2023 issue is Aug. 13, but nominations are accepted on a rolling basis.
Those selected to be featured will need to make themselves available the day of the photoshoot. They also must be available for a pre-shoot wardrobe fitting. Exact scheduling and time commitments vary per shoot.
If you have trouble completing the form or have questions, please email Lifestyles Editor Amanda Koehn at editor@jstylemagazine.com.