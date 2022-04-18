Jstyle magazine released its spring issue with a premiere party April 14 at M Bevy in Chagrin Falls.
The spring magazine marked the return of the Singles Issue, which honors local singles from the Jewish community via a photoshoot and magazine profiles. This issue highlighted seven Northeast Ohio singles, as well as locations around Chagrin Falls in the photoshoot.
About 80 people enjoyed cocktails from M Bevy and appetizers from M Italian and Sushi Junki, all of which are owned by Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group. Party attendees got a first look at the magazine’s cover and received a copy of the issue.
Bob Magyaros, from left, Tammy Brice, Christina Favazzl and Joey Vinci
Bob Magyaros, from left, Tammy Brice, Christina Favazzl and Joey Vinci
Adri Powell-Lawrence, from left, Jstyle single Bess Brown and Lucie Shiffman
Greg Basch, grandfather of Jstyle single and cover model Leah Basch
Jstyle stylist Sydney Emerman, left, and Stephanie Silverstein
Andrew, from left, and Alina Kahn, Anna Wachter and Mike Gellott
Jstyle Editor Amanda Koehn welcomes the crowd.
Attendees enjoyed cocktails from M Bevy.
Appetizers were provided by M Italian and Sushi Junki.
Jordan Marton, from left, Mandy Marton and Joshua Falck
Attendees took home goodie bags from Jstyle and other items from the event sponsor, Classic Lexus.
Leah Basch, third from right, with her family members
Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News, addresses attendees.
Jstyle singles Scott Rosenthal, from left, Sam Wainer, Sara Levine, Jonah Firestone, Leah Basch and Bess Brown with Jstyle Editor Amanda Koehn
Jstyle is a publication of the Cleveland Jewish News, focusing on local fashion, food and decor with a Jewish angle.
The event was presented by Classic Lexus of Willoughby Hills, with supporting sponsors Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood and Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights. The venue sponsor was M Bevy.