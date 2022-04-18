Jstyle magazine released its spring issue with a premiere party April 14 at M Bevy in Chagrin Falls.

The spring magazine marked the return of the Singles Issue, which honors local singles from the Jewish community via a photoshoot and magazine profiles. This issue highlighted seven Northeast Ohio singles, as well as locations around Chagrin Falls in the photoshoot.

About 80 people enjoyed cocktails from M Bevy and appetizers from M Italian and Sushi Junki, all of which are owned by Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group. Party attendees got a first look at the magazine’s cover and received a copy of the issue.

Jstyle is a publication of the Cleveland Jewish News, focusing on local fashion, food and decor with a Jewish angle.

The event was presented by Classic Lexus of Willoughby Hills, with supporting sponsors Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood and Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights. The venue sponsor was M Bevy.

To be considered as a model for future issues of Jstyle, visit cjn.org/jstylemodels.

To read the new issue of Jstyle, visit jstylemagazine.com.

