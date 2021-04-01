Jstyle magazine, the lifestyle and fashion magazine published by the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and sister publication to the Cleveland Jewish News, is returning this June. For the summer photoshoot, Jstyle plans to feature frontline workers.
For the photoshoot to take place locally in late May, the magazine seeks Jewish Northeast Ohioans who have worked in a frontline capacity this past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perhaps your child is a medical professional, your friend is a cashier at a grocery story or your cousin teaches in a preschool. Essential workers of all ages, Jewish traditions and genders are worthy of recognition, and community members are welcome to nominate themselves or others to be featured.
To nominate someone, visit cjn.org/jstylemodels and complete the short form, including photos of the person being nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 30.
Jstyle will contact the models selected in May. Clevelanders featured will need to make themselves available the day of the photoshoot. They also must be available for a pre-shoot wardrobe fitting. Exact scheduling and time commitments vary per shoot.
If you have trouble completing the form or have questions, please email Lifestyles Editor Amanda Koehn at editor@jstylemagazine.com.
The print publication had been on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. To read past issues of Jstyle magazine, visit issuu.com/cjpc.