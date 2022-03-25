Jstyle magazine will celebrate its first magazine premiere party in more than two years when it introduces the spring Singles Issue April 14.
The Cleveland Jewish News’ sister lifestyle and fashion magazine will release the spring issue during its party at M Bevy from 6 to 8 p.m. in Chagrin Falls.
Jstyle traditionally publishes seasonally, and once a year it honors single Jewish community members by featuring a selection of them in its Singles Issue. While Jstyle returned in 2021 after a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus in 2020, this spring marks its first Singles Issue – and first release party – since December 2019.
“Jstyle is thrilled to host the upcoming Spring magazine premiere party at Chagrin Falls’ newest cocktail lounge M Bevy,” said Events Manager Gina Lloyd. “We are excited to connect with our attendees after a two-year hiatus.”
This year, the Jstyle Singles Issue will feature seven models from the Northeast Ohio Jewish community, all nominated by their friends and family members. Jstyle’s staff selects the models from the community nominations. Those who accept the offer to be featured then take part in a photo shoot, for which Jstyle partners with local boutiques, restaurants and other local businesses to highlight seasonal fashion trends and romantic and fun date spots.
Party goers will get a first look at the magazine’s cover while enjoying vegetarian appetizers and drinks. All attendees will also receive a copy of the magazine in their gift bags.
CJN readers will receive their copies of the magazine with their newspapers April 15. It can also be read at jstylemagazine.com starting April 15.
Kosher appetizers are available by contacting Lloyd at glloyd@cjn.org by April 11.