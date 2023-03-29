Jstyle magazine – the Cleveland Jewish News’ sister magazine focused on lifestyle, fashion, food and decor in Northeast Ohio’s Jewish community – will launch a free biweekly email newsletter in April.
In addition to the print magazine mailed three times annually, Jstyle’s e-newsletter will share the best features, fashion, food and decor from Jstyle, its sister publications and other creators.
The Jstyle e-newsletter will be delivered at noon every other Thursday, beginning April 20.
To subscribe to the e-newsletter, visit jstylemagazine.com/signup. For any questions or story pitches, contact Jstyle Editor Amanda Koehn at editor@jstylemagazine.com.