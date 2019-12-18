About 125 people enjoyed wine, appetizers and conversation while coming together for the winter release of Jstyle magazine Dec. 12.
The Jstyle Winter Premiere Party at The Wine Spot in Cleveland Heights celebrated the 2019 Singles Issue, which once a year highlights local singles from the Jewish community via a photoshoot and magazine profiles.
The event’s presenting sponsor was Classic Lexus, and supporting sponsors were Cleveland Consignment Shoppe, Elk & Elk, Jewish National Fund and Peggy Garr at Howard Hanna Pepper Pike. The Wine Spot was the venue sponsor.
Jstyle is a sister publication of the Cleveland Jewish News, focusing on local fashion, food and decor with a Jewish angle.
To be considered as a model for future issues of Jstyle – the next issue publishes in April – visit cjn.org/jstylemodels.