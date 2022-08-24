Jewish Telegraphic Agency is accepting applications from students 14 to 18 years old who are interested in reporting the news of their community through a Jewish lens.
Students will provide the story idea and JTA will provide the training and support required to help produce a 500- to 750-word article or 90 seconds to two minute video, photo or audio. Journalism experience is not required.
This is a remote fellowship and teens are expected to work independently. Teens will be paid for published work.
Applications will be accepted though Sept. 15. To apply, visit
For more information and to apply, visitbit.ly/3QKCm8X.