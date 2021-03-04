Evidence that James P. Reardon attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017 will be admissible at his June 8 federal trial, a judge has decided.
Reardon was indicted by a federal grand jury Sept. 26, 2019, on transmitting a threatening interstate communication and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, based on the tagging of the Youngstown Jewish Community Center in a video that featured him speaking German phrases and shooting a World War II-era German assault rifle, accompanied by sirens and screams.
Reardon’s friend, Logan Stewart, of New Middletown, Ohio, recorded the video on his iPhone and edited it to add sirens and screams, Stewart testified on Sept. 12, 2019.
He said he then sent the video to Reardon, who added the caption: “ira_seamus Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”
Reardon, now 22, posted the video to his Instagram account under the name “ira-seamus” in 2019 and tagged the JCC of Youngstown, according to court documents. Stewart testified Reardon added the tag.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant Aug. 16, 2019. They found an MP-40, submachine gun described in court records as similar to the one in the video, an M-16 Vietnam-era model, an M-16 pellet gun with a bayonet attached to it, a knife described as a “Hitler youth knife,” along with Nazi World War II propaganda posters, vintage U.S. military equipment and a Vanguard America shield.
'Anti-Semitic beliefes relevant'
Judge Patricia Gaughan of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio in Cleveland determined both M-16s will not be admissible as evidence because they were not depicted in the video. She made no determination as to whether the “Hitler youth knife” would be admissible based on insufficient information to determine admissibility, she wrote in a Nov. 30, 2020 order.
But also in that order, Gaughan decided evidence placing him at the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally is admissible because the “defendant’s anti-Semitic beliefs are relevant to show that (the) defendant intended to issue a threat when tagging the Jewish Community Center in a video referencing a mass shooting while uttering a phrase in German.”
Reardon’s lawyer, Ross T. Smith of Youngstown, sought to exclude reference to Reardon’s attendance at the Charlottesville rally.
“Whether (the) defendant intended to communicate a true threat is the primary issue in this case,” Gaughan wrote. “The fact that (Reardon) attended the Charlottesville rally at which he espoused his beliefs in a white state and held a neo-Nazi shield, supports the government’s theory that sending a video insinuating a mass shooting at a Jewish Community Center was intended to constitute a threat, as opposed to a joke.”
She said it might have been different had Reardon sent the video to his high school.
“The fact remains that (Reardon) sent a video depicting a threat involving a mass shooting to a Jewish Community Center while uttering a German phrase,” she wrote. The “defendant’s anti-Semitic beliefs are relevant to his state of mind and motive in creating and then sending the video.”
Reardon was photographed in Charlottesville holding the Vanguard America shield. Vanguard America is considered a white supremacist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Parents testify
Reardon’s parents testified Sept. 12, 2019, that he told them he was going to the Charlottesville rally.
His father, James Raymond Reardon, said he did not agree with his son’s decision to go to Charlottesville with “a vehicle full of friends.”
“Before he went, I told him it would probably be a bad situation because it would probably get violent,” he said, adding he believed his son’s motivation for attending was in objection to the renaming of the Robert E. Lee Park to Centennial Park. Both of Reardon’s parents said he has been a history buff since childhood.
Asked by assistant U.S. Attorney Dave Toepfer, who is serving as the prosecutor, when his son became a Nazi sympathizer, the father said, “I don’t know that he is.”
“How comfortable would you feel with a Nazi sympathizer living next door to you?” Toepfer asked.
“I don’t think it would bother me,” the father responded.
Reardon’s mother, Judith Leone said one of the fathers got a hotel room for the group headed to Charlottesville. She also said Reardon likes video gaming and built his own gaming computer.
“I don’t think us ... as parents, had any idea, and I don’t think they had any idea of what they were walking into,” she said.
Leone said she spoke with her son multiple times a day while he was in Charlottesville. At first she said things were “very, very peaceful.”
Later, things changed.
“He was scared,” she said. “There was only one way out of the park. They were like corralling people into the street, and that’s where all the violence was, and they were scared, and as soon as they got in the street, I think they headed for home.”
Toepfer asked her, “Did he mention how he got that shield that was found in your basement?”
“Someone had given that to him,” Leone said. “And he said luckily he had it because people had pop bottles full of cement that were being thrown at them.”
How video was made
Stewart, Reardon’s friend, was interviewed about the creation of the video at the center of the case. He testified at the same hearing that the video was recorded around January 2018 at the Struthers, Ohio, police shooting range and that five people were there.
“I remember Jimmy got the MP-40 recently, and he kind of wanted to show off and record a video, and I believe it was to show his dad the new gun,” Stewart testified. “That was the original intention of the video.”
While federal investigators initially thought Reardon said, “F--- a life,” Stewart said Reardon’s words were “Funkerlied so menomitch,” which he translated as German for “I need a radio man.”
Stewart said the phrase came from a video game called Day of Infamy, which Wikipedia describes as a “multiple player tactical simulation first-person shooter video game” set during World War II. Stewart also said Reardon named the MP-40 “Erika” and had a name for his bayonet.
Stewart edited the video using the iMovie app on his iPhone “in like three minutes,” he testified, and added the screams and sirens, which were stock noises.
“So I just thought, you know, just sending him this funny video just to him, and make him laugh and kind of give me some brownie points with him, because he is part of the prime group,” said Stewart, adding he sent Reardon both edited and unedited versions of the video.
“I do agree it is completely in poor taste, and I felt horrible doing it,” Stewart testified. “But I just thought like – it was just an idea in my head, like I think Jimmy would get a good laugh from this; never the intention to post it anywhere but just as a friend video just to send to him, to make him laugh. And what he does with it from there, it is out of my hands.”
Stewart also said he sent the “original video” on Snapchat to a small group of friends.
In July 2019, he said he was surprised when he saw the video resurface tagging the Youngstown JCC.
“I was concerned,” Stewart testified. “I just didn’t think the video would be posted. It was surprising out of nowhere, and it was so long ago to pop up and have that tag and everything.”
He also said he did not believe the video was a threat.
“If I were to believe it was a real threat, I would 100% speak up,” Stewart testified, adding Reardon “loves to get a rise out of people, and you know, there is no real false intention with the video. It was stupid and distasteful as it was.”
Reardon is being held in Mahoning County Jail in Youngstown pending trial, where he has been jailed since his arrest Aug. 17, 2019.