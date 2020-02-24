Cleveland Heights High School boys’ basketball team is back in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s postseason tournament.
“Your headline today is: Heights is back in the tournament,” said attorney Ken Myers, who was retained by several parents of the players. “And the Heights alum, which is me, is thrilled.”
After participating in a prep basketball tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., OHSAA determined the team’s trip violated its bylaws against players missing school days to compete in a non-contiguous state outside of Ohio.
Noting the tournament occurred during Heights’ exam week before winter break, Myers said, “The OHSAA people had basically approved the tournament in writing to the tournament sponsors in Las Vegas.”
“Then they sent an email to Heights saying, ‘Watch out for this bylaw,’ and then the woman from OHSAA called Heights to talk about this bylaw or make sure he got the email,” Myers said.
After that conversation, the athletic director believed the team was cleared to go.
“They went, and then literally on the eve of them picking the pairings or the brackets for the state tournament, they find out they’ve been bounced out of the tournament because the other other OHSAA people read this bylaw to mean something different,” Myers said.
On Feb. 21, the judge granted a temporary restraining order, instructing OHSAA to draft a second bracket that includes the team prior to the Feb. 24 hearing.
“We spent all day in court today (Feb. 24) hearing witnesses, both from the Heights side and from OHSAA, on what happened and what’s the interpretation of the bylaw,” Myers said. “At the end of that process, the judge issued a ruling basically saying, ‘The bylaw is very confusing and I’m not going to let them enforce it against Heights.’”