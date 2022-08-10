Judge Gayle Williams Byers, who resigned abruptly from her post as administrative and presiding judge in South Euclid Municipal Court, has a new career ahead of her as a television judge.
An A&E Networks representative confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 9 that Williams Byers will be in a rotation of judges who will preside in civil cases on “Court Night Live” premiering at 9 p.m. Aug. 10. The show will feature Emmy Award-winning attorney Vinnie Politan and Emmy Award-winning Judge Greg Mathis as hosts with analysis from retired Judge Vonda Evans. The series is produced by Big Fish Entertainment. To join the conversation, follow @AETV using #CourtNightLIVE.
While her career has been focused primarily on criminal law, Williams Byers has been embroiled in civil lawsuits with the city of South Euclid.
After years of contention with city officials, Williams Byers resigned July 31 from her post as administrative and presiding judge in the South Euclid Municipal Court.
She gave notice to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and has been replaced by retired Judge Harry Field for the duration of her term, which expires Dec. 31, 2023. Field last presided in Willoughby Municipal Court and has also filled in for Williams Byers while she was on leave.
Keith Benjamin, community services director for the city of South Euclid, said the city approved resolutions requesting the Ohio Legislature and the Ohio Supreme Court regionalize the South Euclid Municipal Court with a neighboring court, “as a result of the increasing costs associated with operating the court” under Williams Byers.
Williams Byers sued South Euclid City Council and held the police chief, finance director and Mayor Georgine Welo in contempt of court, and attempted to jail the police chief. Lawsuits pitting Williams Byers against city council and the police chief landed in Ohio Supreme Court, with one still unresolved.
Williams Byers accused city council of defamation and retaliation in 2021. Chris P. Wido of Spitz Law Firm in Beachwood represented her in that matter, penning a Nov. 3, 2021, demand letter.
“I don’t have any comment on that,” Wido told the CJN Aug. 9. “I’m not at liberty to talk about it.”
He would not disclose further steps following that letter.
“That never surfaced into a lawsuit,” council president Ruth Gray told the CJN Aug. 9.
Williams Byers lost a legal battle against council regarding budgetary requests for the court that serves fewer than 100,000 residents in a Dec. 8, 2020, Ohio Supreme Court decision.
The court noted that Williams Byers requested “$920,385 for the South Euclid Municipal Court’s 2019 budget,” in its decision. “This was $211,926 more than the council had allocated to the court for the previous year – an increase of 30 percent.”
In addition, the court noted, “… The court spent nearly $60,000 on conferences and trainings during the previous six years. In 2018 and 2019 alone, Judge Williams Byers traveled out of state ten times to attend conferences in such prime locations as Hawaii and Panama City, Panama. Judge Williams Byers and the small-claims court magistrate were slated to attend a weeklong seminar in Sovana, Italy, less than a month after issuing her funding order. And, according to the city’s finance director, Judge Williams Byers had – all while embroiled in this budget dispute – set up purchase orders totaling $3,990 for her and the magistrate to travel to France.”
Budgetary disputes continued with council in recent months, according to Gray.
She said Williams Byers requested a budget of just under $800,000 for the fiscal year starting Jan. 1, and that was approved by council. Subsequently, Williams Byers asked South Euclid police to cover security for the court, although security had already been budgeted from within the court’s allocation.
Williams Byers also requested the city’s finance director reallocate funds from the personnel line item to legal fees. Gray said she informed the judge that such a move would violate city ordinance.
In addition, Williams Byers asked the city to pay for a $42,000 licensing fee for information technology, and later rescinded the request. Her resignation came about a month later.
South Euclid Police Chief Joseph Mays sued Williams Byers April 19, 2021, after Williams Byers attempted to jail him for contempt of court over the dissemination of “yellow cards” that contained information about the Ohio Supreme Court to people facing criminal charges in South Euclid Municipal Court.
That case is on appeal at the Ohio Court of Appeals, 8th District, and was scheduled for oral argument Aug. 22. The parties have asked to reschedule that date.
George D. Jonson of Montgomery Jonson LLP in Cincinnati is Williams Byers’ lawyer in that case. He said Williams Byers’ resignation and retirement have no bearing on the legal case.
“There’s still a contempt citation out there and the chief is appealing that,” he told the CJN Aug. 9. “Her resignation doesn’t terminate the case because it’s an order from the court that is being appealed.”
Kevin Spellacy of Hilow & Spellacy LLC in Cleveland is representing the city in the case regarding Mays, whom he said was responding to citizens’ complaints about the court and directed them to call the Ohio Supreme Court.
“He was not even the chief when those (cards) were created,” Spellacy told the CJN Aug. 9, adding that when there was a hearing on the matter, the court’s recording system “was flawed or destroyed. … Let’s just say it was problematic.”
As to the status of the case, Spellacy said there will be public filings within the next two weeks requesting the appeals court “relinquish jurisdiction, let us go back to a judge in South Euclid and re-examine this issue.”
Williams Byers was elected to the South Euclid judgeship in 2011 and has served since 2012, according to her LinkedIn profile. From May 2002 to December 2011, she served as assistant county prosecutor, grand jury and general felony supervisor in general felony drug court at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Previously, she served as adjunct faculty at the department of law enforcement at Cuyahoga Community College for three years and was a legislative aide for the U.S. Senate Clean Air Subcommittee for one year in Washington, D.C.
She graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and sociology and a minor in economics and studied law schools Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and Case Western Reserve University School of Law. She also holds a master of nonprofit organizations from Weatherhead School of Management/Mandel School of Applied Sciences from Case Western Reserve University as well.
She is vice president of the American Judges Association.
In her July 29 news release announcing her resignation on court stationery, Williams-Byers stated, “The South Euclid Municipal Court has remained a cornerstone of democracy in this community, delivering innovative and unique programs specifically designed to enhance the fair administration of justice. Some examples of this include the night court docket, and the unique status of the South Euclid Municipal Court having the only mental health docket among all suburban communities in Cuyahoga County. I am especially proud of the recent six-figure investment in upgrading the court with a new state-of-the-art case management system.”
In addition, she stated, “I am grateful to the community and constituents of South Euclid for the trust they placed in me to serve as a member of the Ohio judiciary representing this city.”
Finally, she stated, “Thank you all for your love and support throughout the 10 years I have had the pleasure of serving you as your administrative and presiding judge. It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve you all.”
Multiple attempts to reach Williams Byers were unsuccessful.