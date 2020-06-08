Shaker Heights Mayor David E. Weiss announced May 20 his decision to permanently close Juma Gallery.
“This was actually my wife’s business and she’d been in business for over a decade,” Weiss said. “She passed away of breast cancer almost exactly four years ago and I took over the business with a great staff.”
Erica Weiss launched the gallery and boutique from a small space in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood 17 years ago and later expanded to its current location at 20100 Chagrin Blvd in. Shaker Heights.
According to Weiss, the COVID-19 pandemic was one of many factors that contributed to the gallery’s closing.
“When you lose not only your spouse, but also the heart and soul of a small business like my wife Erica was, that’s always tough,” Weiss said. “She and I were very, very close for the entire time we knew each other and enjoyed working together; I would tag along with her on her buying trips.”
Weiss said his wife was more than a business woman. She was also an “immensely talented” artist.
“A number of her pieces you can find around town in businesses, including the lobby of the Cuyahoga County Administrative Building,” Weiss said.
Juma Gallery will be open in early June on a temporary basis from Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outstanding gift cards will be honored.
“It’s really a wind down, yeah,” Weiss said. “A wind down of the business and also a way for people to stop in and for us to say thank you and just express our appreciation for the many years of support that we’ve received in the community.”