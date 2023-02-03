A nuisance claim involving an outdoor pizza oven on Grandview Avenue in Cleveland Heights was rejected by a jury in a Feb. 2 decision.
The case stems from a dispute between plaintiffs Brooks and Mika Jones of 2299 Grandview Ave. and defendants Mary Lynne Newsome and Paul Schambs at 2289 Grandview Ave. where plaintiffs claimed that the use of the defendants’ pizza oven caused them “significant physical discomfort and emotional distress.”
According to the Jones’ original July 2021 lawsuit filing with the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas by their attorney, Lee Chilcote, of Chilcote & Wright LLP in Cleveland Heights, their home is often within the path of the resulting smoke and has led to “coughing, sore throat, phlegm, headaches, burning eyes, dizziness, lightheadedness, fogginess, heart palpitations and sore lungs; the effects of the smoke and fumes last for a few days. Smoke odors linger on the Joneses’ clothing and hair and on their pets’ fur.”
However, the jury rejected this claim and ordered the plaintiffs to pay defendants’ court costs.