Three new business items on the agenda of the National Education Association’s Representative Assembly would have teachers offer education and support about and for Palestinians.
The 6,000 teachers who attend the assembly in Chicago and virtually from July 3 to July 6 will be offered a subtler approach to addressing the issue than previously failed items in past years, which took language from the boycott divestment and sanctions movement, targeted at delegitimizing the state of Israel, said Karen Bloom, a Piedmont, Calif., teacher who is both a member of Hadassah and serves on the Jewish affairs caucus at the NEA.
Bloom would not disclose the exact language of the new business items in a June 30 interview with the Cleveland Jewish News, citing confidentiality rules prior to the assembly, but she summarized them.
“The first new business item is suggesting that the NEA should educate ourselves and the public about the Palestinian situation and use sources such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch,” said Bloom.
She said the contact person who brought the new business item is Rahaf Othman of Illinois.
The second item, No. 9 on the agenda, “We would highlight and feature members of the NEA who are working to advance Palestinian rights and tell stories of those of us who are Palestinian and of our students who are Palestinian,” Bloom said.
She said the contact person putting forward this agenda item was Erika Pavarria of Maryland.
The final item relating to Palestinians calls for the NEA to “(support) people who are doing this kind of work to educate people about Palestinians, and also support teachers who are talking about Palestinians that have been attacked,” Bloom said, adding that the contact person for that agenda item is Stephen Siegel of Florida.
Bloom said these resolutions are “in reaction to the work that happened last year, where the resolutions were much more anti-Israel.”
Bloom described the resolutions as “just very pro-Palestinian. And they just leave out the other half of the story.”
“And they also isolate the Palestinians as one oppressed group,” she said. “That is not the only place in the world where there might be things happening. And they subversively, I would say, demonize Israel, without coming out and saying, ‘This is all Israel.’”
She said the Jewish affairs caucus at the NEA will work to block all three business items from getting to the floor of the representative assembly. If they do come to the floor, the caucus will make a motion to refer them to a committee.
Bloom met her husband to be, Rabbi Mark Bloom, who is spiritual leader of Temple Abraham in Oakland, Calif., when he was a student at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and she was studying for her teaching degree at the University of Cincinnati in a post-baccalaureate program. She serves as co-chair of Hadassah’s national education council, which is in formation.
“I’ve been a Zionist my whole life and I love Israel and I also support the Palestinians,” Bloom said. “I’m a big proponent for working for peace. And I believe that here in the United States, especially the NEA, we need to focus on our own issues, unless we can get a bigger picture and really understand the whole situation in Israel and Palestinian territories.”