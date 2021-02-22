Justin Kadis was awarded the 2020 Bennett and Donna Yanowitz Leadership Award presented by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland during the Federation’s virtual board of trustees meeting Feb. 16.
The Yanowitz award, which has been given annually since the early 1960s, is given to a young individual who has demonstrated commitment, involvement and leadership within the Cleveland Jewish community.
“Thank you to the Yanowitz family for this very meaningful honor,” Kadis, a graduate of Hawken School in Chester Township, said in the release. “The Jewish Federation of Cleveland has been part of my life for as long as I can remember, and my volunteer work gives me a sense of duty and purpose that I hope to pass onto my children one day like my parents have passed onto me. I value the mentorship, friendship and growth that I’ve gained working alongside so many exceptional people.”
Kadis’ Jewish participation spans from local leadership positions to international community efforts.
As the Roslyn Z. Wolf International Fellow in 2015, Kadis volunteered at the Jewish Community Center of Krakow, Poland, for 18 months. He then went on to co-found Friends of JCC Krakow, where he serves as a board member.
Kadis, 37, journeys to Krakow each year to participate in the Ride for the Living, a fundraiser he co-founded where people bicycle from Auschwitz to JCC Krakow to honor those lost in the Holocaust and to celebrate Jewish renewal in Poland.
Kadis, a business development employee at Federal Equipment Co. in Cleveland, is a member of the Jewish Federations of North America’s young adult leadership training program, National Young Leadership Cabinet. Kadis also serves on the Federation and Cleveland Hillel Foundation’s boards.
He was a member of the Cleveland Jewish News 2019 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe.
“Justin is quite accomplished, and he epitomizes the person my parents had in mind when they established this award 25 years ago,” said Alan Yanowitz, son of Bennett and Donna Yanowitz, at the Feb. 16 board of trustees meeting. “Justin has distinguished himself through his participation and leadership in the Cleveland community, nationally, and internationally.”
As a recipient of the Yanowitz award, Kadis is invited to accompany the Cleveland delegation to a Jewish Federations of North America general assembly.