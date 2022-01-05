In a livestreamed event, former Cleveland Heights City Council vice president Kahlil Seren was sworn in as the city’s first elected mayor Jan. 3.
Seren’s mothers, Leslye M. Huff and Mary J. Ostendorf, stood with Seren while he took the oath of office, recited to him by city law director Bill Hanna.
“We are entering a new era of partnership between the people of Cleveland Heights and their government – our government,” Seren said. “I am excited and energized to get to work this year in rebuilding this government in a new form and tending to the needs and priorities of the people we serve.”
Newly elected and re-elected city council members, including incumbents Craig Cobb and Davida Russell, and newcomers Tony Cuda and Anthony Mattox Jr., were also sworn in at the event held in the council’s chambers. It was originally set to be held at the Cleveland Heights Community Center, but instead was only attended by friends and families of those taking office due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Josie Moore, who won a two-year term, was not in attendance after already taking her oath in November 2021. Another council member will also need to be selected to fill the remainder of Seren’s council term, which runs through the end of 2023. The council has 45 days to make an appointment and already has 20 applicants. Those applications can be viewed at bit.ly/32SmNrX.
After being sworn in, the 43-year-old Seren thanked his supporters – specifically his wife, Natalie McDaniel, who he called his “partner in this, and all things,” their son, Blue, and his mothers and in-laws. But more broadly, he thanked the Cleveland Heights residents who voted for him in the Nov. 2, 2021 mayoral election – the first of its kind in the city. In 2019, residents voted to change the city charter from its council-manager form of government led by a city manager selected by city council.
He replaces council president Jason Stein, who served as mayor for a short time to transition the city through the city charter change.
Seren grew up in East Cleveland and Beachwood before moving to Cleveland Heights. Before becoming mayor, he worked as a policy advisor for the Cuyahoga County Council, the legislative and budgetary authority for Cuyahoga County.
He also thanked the new council members, expressing excitement in getting to work with them. Seren served on Cleveland Heights City Council from 2015 to 2021 and was chosen to be vice mayor, council vice president and chair of the administrative services committee in January 2020.
“I can feel the energy they bring to this new government,” Seren said of the other council members. “Thank you again, thank you all for being here. I look forward to the work we’re going to do together.”