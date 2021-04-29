The Orange City School District Board of Education has opened applications to fill an unexpired term originally held by board member Deborah Kamat, who resigned effective May 3 during the board’s April 26 meeting.
Kamat, a longtime volunteer in the district, joined the school board in January 2018, and resigned due to personal reasons, according to a news release.
“While serving on the board, Deborah played a significant part in some very key decisions for the school district, including the search for our current superintendent, the Brady Middle School renovations, and the challenges caused by the pandemic, as well as supporting programs that enabled our district to earn an ‘A’ on the last state report card,” Rebecca Boyle, Orange Board of Education president, said in the release. “We thank Deborah for her service to the Orange Schools community while serving on the board and wish her and her family well.”
The remaining board members will interview candidates between May 16 and May 19 and will swear in the position’s replacement at the May 24 board of education meeting. The appointed member would have to run for reelection in the November general election if they want to continue serving.
Those interested in applying can email an attached cover letter and completed application to
BOEapplicant@orangecsd.org by 4 p.m. May 7. Those without internet access can complete a hard copy application available at the central office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a resident of the district and a registered voter, per Ohio law. For more information and to access the digital application, visit bit.ly/3xpGTUW.