After a two week trial, a jury June 6 ordered Cleveland Clinic to pay $7.6 million to Laurie Hance and her husband, Bill Hance, of Gates Mills after back surgery left her paralyzed.
The case was assigned to Judge Emily Hagan in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, and the jury had awarded Hance with $3 million for economic damages and $3,625,000 for pain and suffering, as well as $1 million to Bill Hance for his loss of consortium claim. The jury rejected the plaintiffs’ claims for punitive damages.
Hance, an active horseback rider, swimmer, hiker and kayaker, went to Dr. Iain Kalfas for back pain in 2018, but after her first surgery on Oct. 3, 2018, she never walked again.
“She walked in and she never walked again,” Chuck Kampinski of Kampinski & Roberts in Independence, who represented the Hances, alongside his partner, Kristin Roberts, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 7. “Hopefully this verdict will prevent that from happening to anybody else.”
He explained that Hance had woken up from this first surgery, which involved a shunt to direct spinal fluid to another area of her spine, in “10/10 pain and loss of sensation from the middle of her chest down.”
There was an order placed on her chart not to order an MRI, and “she continued paralyzed until he recommended the same operation to ‘fix her’ – which, of course, couldn’t be done because she was already permanently paralyzed,” Kampinski said.
The second operation took place Feb. 15, 2019 and left Hance in worse pain. He said the paralysis was caused by something compressing her spine, which was removed during the second surgery. He explained this was not reflected in the operative notes, but the bill had a charge for removing an object.
The Cleveland Clinic refuted this claim in its June 7 statement.
“While we respect the jury’s verdict and appreciate the time they committed to hear the case, we do not agree with the outcome and are evaluating our options,” the statement reads. “However, importantly, the jury rejected the plaintiff’s theory that a foreign object was retained and removed without consent. The jury also unanimously rejected the plaintiffs’ punitive damage claim. Dr. Kalfas is a well-respected and distinguished surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic.”