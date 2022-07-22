Ira C. Kaplan was appointed Mt. Sinai Health Foundation’s newest board chair at its annual meeting on June 8 at Severance Music Center.
Succeeding Judge Dan A. Polster, who served as board chair for three years, Kaplan is executive chairman and executive committee member at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff, LLP, where he focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, as well as public and private debt and equity financings. He previously served as vice chair and treasurer of Mt. Sinai Health Foundation’s board of directors and is an active member of the grants committee and the equity, diversity and inclusion task force.
A member of the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation board since 2016, president Mitch Balk told the Cleveland Jewish News that Kaplan is a perfect fit for the role.
“Ira’s commitment to the health and well-being of both the Jewish and general communities makes him an ideal board chair for the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation,” he said. “Like so many other Cleveland organizations, we have benefited from his wise counsel for years.”
Being chosen as board chair is an honor, Kaplan told the CJN. He lives in Lyndhurst with his wife Amy. They have three children and a granddaughter.
“It felt humbling (to be chosen),” he said. “The people on the board are extraordinary. Almost anyone could’ve been board chair, so I feel very fortunate to be asked to do it. I love the work, the people and the mission.”
His other community involvement has helped him through his first month as board chair, he said, which could be described as busy but a “good busy.”
“Some of the things I’ve done in both the general and Jewish communities have helped a lot,” said Kaplan, who is a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood and Celebrating Jewish Life. “I’ve been involved with United Way for a very long time and there is a real common focus there on the health of the community, recognizing that racism is a health issue in our community and trying to deal with health issues before they become healthcare issues.”
Kaplan recalled one of those commonalities as the Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition, which he said “really goes a long way in enhancing the quality of life and health outcomes for people in the inner city, particularly people of color who are renters who are exposing themselves and their children to lead paint in older properties.
“To think we were able to collaboratively look for ways to solve that problem in Cleveland, that is moving stuff,” Kaplan said. “That’s moving the needle and improving lives. ... When organizations come together and deploy resources and look for solutions, it’s moving. It gives me goosebumps.”
Many of his organizational efforts focus on improving health outcomes for Greater Cleveland because it’s the right thing to do, Kaplan said. It’s exactly why he’s so eager to get to work on addressing community needs, including the infant mortality rate, continuing work within the Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition and medical research through Case Western Reserve University.
“I think Jewish values would say that we have to do what we can do to help repair the world,” he said. “When you look at the health of Greater Cleveland and its economy, you can’t help but want to lift the poorest of us, those who don’t have the same opportunities because of lack of access to healthcare, nutritional food, prenatal care and housing opportunities.”
Kaplan also served as a board chair of Menorah Park and is a former board chair of Bellefaire JCB and the Wingspan Care Group. At United Way of Greater Cleveland, Kaplan is vice chair and previously served as campaign co-chair. He also formerly served as board chair of the Cleveland Leadership Center and Engage! Cleveland. After serving as chair of the community planning committee and as a longstanding member of its board, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland recognized Kaplan in 2018 with the Gries Family Award.