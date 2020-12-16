Ronna Kaplan received the lifetime achievement award of the American Music Therapy Association at its annual conference, which was hosted virtually this year.
Kaplan grew up in Cleveland Heights and attended Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., and Kent State University in Kent. She resides in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood.
“I am deeply honored and extremely humbled to be recognized by my colleagues and friends with this extraordinary award,” Kaplan said in her acceptance remarks, according to a news release. “The award is especially meaningful at this time of limited personal connectivity. My personal ‘why’ very closely aligns with my professional ‘why’ – using my skills, passion and compassion to make a positive impact in the lives of others.”
Kaplan held clinical and educational music therapy positions in Northeast Ohio before joining the faculty of The Music Settlement in 1988, where she remained until retiring in 2019.
She also held management positions including chair of the Music Settlement’s Center for Music Therapy and interim co-executive director of The Music Settlement and acting director of its Center for Music. She is a clinical supervisor/adjunct music therapy faculty member at Cleveland State University in Cleveland.
Her volunteerism led her to co-found the AMTA Early Childhood Music Therapy Network and serve on the assembly of delegates. She served on the AMTA board of directors for10 years in presidential capacities and on its diversity task force and autism task force. She also served on the certification board for music therapists’ continuing education committee and recently completed a term as chair of the National Coalition of Creative Arts Therapies Associations.
Kaplan serves as an associate editor of the AMTA journal Music Therapy Perspectives and Music Therapy Scholarship chair for the Ohio Federation of Music Clubs.