Ira Kaplan, executive chairman and member of the executive committee at Benesch, will be awarded the Engage! Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award during the Generation NEXT Awards Sept. 29.
“Ira was not only a wonderful Board Chair, but a terrific mentor to me personally,” Ashley Basile Oeken, president of Engage! Cleveland, said in a news release. “He went above and beyond is his role advocating for young professionals in the region.”
An awards ceremony breakfast will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave, 2nd Floor in downtown Cleveland. Each award, except for the lifetime achievement award, has a winner from four categories – a large employer, mid-size, small and nonprofit/government/public sector.
“We are thrilled to recognize the companies and individuals who are making Cleveland a great place to live, work and discover by investing in young, diverse talent,” Gary Shamis, board chair for Engage! Cleveland and a past chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, said in the release.
The winners of the company of the year award are Bostwick Design Partnership, Code3, Union Home Mortgage and NOPEC. Winners of the program of the year award are the GNCO, Inc. Summer Internship program, Oatey Co. Emerging Professionals Group and Cleveland LEADs Cleveland Council on World Affairs. Engage! Cleveland member of the year winners are Staffing Solutions Enterprises, MIM Software Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Co. and The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.
The young professional of the year award winners are Bill Barona, Rachael Ossovicki, Sophie Hall and Laura Mottor. The winners of mentor of the year award are Tome Krause, Laurie Fer-rante, Elizabeth Newman and Kim Gillian Shafron.
For ticket prices and more information, visit engagecleveland.org.