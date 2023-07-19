Karamu House was recently awarded a $4 million challenge grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to support the remaining infrastructure and capital improvements to the campus in the Fairfax neighborhood in Cleveland. This investment will accelerate direct economic impact in the Fairfax neighborhood and will support Karamu’s ongoing pursuit of racial equity and inclusion for all members of the community through the arts, according to a news release.
The goal of Karamu’s capital improvement plan is to improve community mobility while supporting redevelopment in Fairfax and the grant will support Karamu’s Phase IV renovations in its Education and Administration Building, bringing renovation of the main building to a close, the release stated.
The Mandel Foundation’s challenge grant means the foundation will match dollar for dollar up to $4 million total in additional donations collected now through the end of 2024. The grant will effectively double donations from other foundations, corporations and donors, according to the release.
“It is with sincere gratitude that Karamu House accepts this incredible challenge grant in the amount of $4 million from the Mandel Foundation,” Tony F. Sias, president and CEO of Karamu House, said in thew release. “This new partnership and collaboration will allow us to complete the infrastructure and capital improvements of Phase IV of our master plan. These enhancements include renovations in the Education and Administration Building, bringing construction of the main building to a close. We are elated knowing these funds and the new relationship will add to the bright future of Karamu.”
Originally founded in 1915, Karamu House is “a place of joyful gathering” where people from different races and backgrounds use the arts as a platform to educate, celebrate and activate around cultural touchstones, the release stated.
“The Mandel Foundation’s commitment to Karamu House builds off of our previous neighborhood investments and our priority to provide access to education and the arts in Cleveland’s neighborhoods,” Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Mandel Foundation, said in the release. “We believe that this investment will not only foster new investment in Karamu but will increase their capacity to serve the Fairfax community and beyond.”
Stephen H. Hoffman, chairman of the board of the Mandel Foundation, said in the release, “The Mandel Foundation’s award to Karamu signifies an important investment in the arts and humanities in Cleveland. With this challenge grant, Karamu House will be better positioned to boost their arts community and support Black artists and performers in Cleveland.”
Michael Jeans, chair of Karamu’s board of trustees, said in the release, “The Board of Trustees celebrate the Mandel Foundation in providing a $4 million challenge grant to ensure the future growth of Karamu House. The new and renovated structures will not only add to the growth and development of the Fairfax community but will also allow us to achieve our commitment to continued revitalization. This is another incredible example of the Foundation’s commitment to urban engagement and improving the quality of life for all citizens.”