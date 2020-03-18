Karyn Hartstone will become the early childhood program director at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood.
She will replace Leslie Schwersenski, who will step away from her position at the end of this 2019-20 school year, has served the Fuchs Mizrachi community as a teacher and administrator for almost 30 years.
“After conducting a national search, we concluded that Morah Karyn was well-positioned to build off of our strong foundation in the ECP and lead our program to new heights,” wrote Avery Joel in a March 5 announcement.
“Morah Karyn has been a part of our ECP team for over 16 years, with experience teaching children spanning across multiple age groups and having served as a mentor to several of our teachers. Morah Karyn is a lifelong learner and has established herself as a true expert in child development and early childhood education. Over the years she has demonstrated how deeply she cares about each of her students and developing their academic and social-emotional growth.
“I am excited that Morah Karyn will be leading our early childhood team in continuing to enhance the learning experience for our children and partnering with our families in the growth and development of our precious youngest Mizrachi students,” he wrote. “Morah Lesley and Morah Karyn (Hartstone) will be working closely to ensure a smooth transition for our children and families. Morah Karyn will continue for the remainder of the year in her current position as our valued kindergarten teacher, but will begin to engage with families over the course of the next few months - stay tuned!”