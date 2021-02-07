Cleveland chef Doug Katz will lead “Appreciative Cooking,” a Jewish Federation of Cleveland virtual event, from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15.
Katz will discuss wellness through the art of cooking and how food can nourish your body, mind and spirit, as well as lead a cooking demonstration. Additionally, attendees will hear about how the Federation works with local partner organizations to address food insecurity in Jewish Cleveland during the pandemic.
Cindy Attias will host the event.
Katz is known for being the chef/owner of fire food and drink in Shaker Square for 20 years, until it closed in August 2020. Currently, Katz operates several concepts, including chutney b. in Shaker Heights, Zhug in Cleveland Heights, and ghost kitchens Chimi and Abba in Cleveland Heights.
The event is free, but RSVPs are requested at bit.ly/3oLQuzN.