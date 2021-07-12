A listing by Adam Kaufman of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021.
The annual contest is a monthlong promotion running through August 4 on HGTV.com. Ultimate House Hunt showcases homes for sale in eight categories: amazing kitchens, beachfront homes, countryside retreats, curb appeal, downtown dwellings, homes with a history, outdoor escapes and waterside homes.
Adam Kaufman’s Shaker Heights listing at 2678 Eaton Road is a finalist in the amazing kitchens category. To see the listing, visit bit.ly/2TLVg7f.
“This all-stone Jacobethan Revival is one of the most iconic Shaker Heights homes,” Kaufman said in a news release. “The present seller has updated this home to perfection, including a kitchen that is second to none.”
Kristine Burdick, president, Midwest Howard Hanna, said in the release, “We are pleased to have Adam Kaufman’s listing selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt. Howard Hanna continues to be the leader in the marketing of properties in our Midwest region, and we are proud to be the consumers’ choice when working with buyers and sellers in our luxury markets.”
Consumers can view the 66 finalist homes on HGTV.com. To vote in the contest, visit HGTV.com/househunt.