The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company received one award at the American Jewish Press Association’s 41st annual Simon Rockower Awards for excellence in Jewish journalism.
Cleveland Jewish News Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman won second place for the ORT Award for excellence in education reporting for her story about Youngstown State University’s Holocaust studies center. The CJN competed in the division for weekly and biweekly newspapers for 2021 work.
The awards were announced June 27 at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. It was the first time in three years the ceremony was held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CJN Managing Editor Bob Jacob is the chair of the Rockower Awards committee. A record 1,142 entries were submitted.
For a complete list of winners, visit bit.ly/3HXBnyt.