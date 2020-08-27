Keith Libman is the 2020 recipient of the Gries Family Award in recognition of his lasting impact of Cleveland’s Jewish and general communities, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland announced Aug. 27.
“I’ve always tried to spend the extra time or extra dollar to the benefit of others, and I love the opportunities that I have been given to participate in our community,” Libman stated in a release about the award. “To be honored by the Gries family is overwhelming to me. I am inspired by their gravitas, intellect, and generosity.”
Libman, a volunteer and partner at Bober Markey Fedorovich in Cleveland, was presented the award at the Aug. 26 Jewish Federation of Cleveland board of trustees meeting.
Libman serves as Federation’s security committee chair and has been involved with the organization for years. His past leadership includes serving as a Federation vice chair, chair of the administrative committee, as well as involvement with the community planning, audit, finance and investment, and government relations committees.
Libman is also a past president of The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Menorah Park and the Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation. He is a board member of Jewish Federations of North America and the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage.
In the general community, Libman is a board member of Global Cleveland, Karamu House and United Way of Greater Cleveland. He brings his fiscal knowledge to all of the organizations in which he serves, according to the release.
“In whatever community work he undertakes, Keith demonstrates a prodigious work ethic, an understanding of the mission of each of the boards upon which he serves, and an admirable willingness to roll up his sleeves to become deeply involved in the work of the institution he is serving,” said Enid Rosenberg, Gries Award selection committee chair and a past Gries Family Award recipient, who presented Libman with the award. “He not only participates, he asks insightful questions and brings others into the fold. Thank you, Keith, for your leadership.”
The Gries family was one of the first Jewish families to settle in Cleveland. The award includes a donation to a charitable cause chosen by the recipient. Libman designated his donation to the Jewish Cleveland Coronavirus Emergency Relief Fund and the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio, and together with his wife, Nancy, matched these gifts. Bober Markey Fedorovich also made donations to these causes in Keith’s honor.
For 25 years, the Gries Family Award has honored individuals who have demonstrated extensive top leadership in Federation and other local Jewish organization activities, as well as significant leadership in Greater Cleveland’s general community.