Kenneth B. Kahn was selected as the new dean of the Monte Ahuja College of Business at Cleveland State University in Cleveland.
In an Aug. 12 media release, Jianping Zhu, CSU provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, described Kahn as a proven leader and nationally recognized scholar.
“He brings a wealth of experience both as an administrator and as a researcher,” Zhu said in a news release. “We are confident his expertise, scholarship and insight will continue to foster growth and student success for the Monte Ahuja College of Business.”
Kahn officially joined the CSU team on Aug. 10. He previously served as the senior associate dean of the school of business at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., as well as the full-time director of the university’s da Vinci Center.
He has also held leadership and faculty positions at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
“Just as CSU strives to be a beacon institution for Northeast Ohio, the Ahuja College of Business aims to be an exemplar for business education, scholarship and research,” Kahn said in the release. “I look forward to working with our amazing faculty, staff, and students, plus collaborating with the Northeast Ohio business community, to educate the leaders of tomorrow.”
Kahn earned a Ph.D. in marketing and a master of science in industrial engineering from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Va., and a bachelor of industrial engineering from Georgia Tech.