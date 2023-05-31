On a wall in the Orange home of Michelle Sorenson is a child’s drawing of a house with tan siding and a blue roof surrounded by a lawn of green grass.
It is a drawing Sorensen, 67, made when she was about 8 years old and was inspired by the homes built by her father, Jack Goldberg and his business partner, Harvey Saks, she recalled to the Cleveland Jewish News. “I remember going to model homes with him on the west side (of Cleveland) and I remember going down street after street of all the homes that were not finished yet. I remember all the flags outside the new homes.”
Operating as Saks & Goldberg, the company built homes in the Cleveland area from the 1950s through the 1980s.
Goldberg immigrated from Poland and after arriving in Cleveland, married his wife, Shirley. They raised three children: a son, Scott, and daughters, Barbara and Michelle, a graduate of the University of Oregon in Eugene, who worked as a dental hygienist before following in her father’s footsteps. She founded Kensington Homes 30 years ago.
The picture she drew inspired by the houses she visited with her father followed her to the West Coast and back again to Ohio, where it remains at her Orange residence.
“Everything I know (about homebuilding), I learned from my father,” said Sorenson, who was recognized March 17 by Strongsville Mayor Thomas Perciak for her work in the city of nearly 50,000 residents.
March 17 was the 30th anniversary of the day Sorenson founded Kensington Homes in 1993.
“(Sorenson) is a gifted builder who provides our residents with a product they want,” Perciak told the CJN.
The cluster homes Sorensen builds provides options for a niche of residents, including those in Strongsville, to find a house to suit their empty-nester status.
“We have residents who live in 4,000-square-foot homes and have raised families,” Sorenson said. “They are retired now and want a smaller home, but to stay in Strongsville, and (Sorenson) provides that opportunity,” said Perciak, whose vocation included working at the bank where Goldberg received financing while building homes with Saks & Goldberg.
Perciak, who presented Sorenson with a plaque and symbolic key to the city, further lauded Sorenson for the personal touch she endeavors to provide to every buyer.
“She gives a woman’s touch to the homes she builds, a warmth and decor to all the homes she has built here in the past 30 years,” Perciak said.
Despite challenges unlike any Sorenson has ever seen in her 30 years of homebuilding, tethered to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing supply-chain woes and inflation, Sorensen said she has met the adversity while keeping her goal to matching home to homeowner.
Sorenson most often builds cluster homes, which are typically custom-made, single-family homes between 1,800 and 2,200 square feet.
Sorenson works with home buyers to make modifications, which once meant building a floor layout that could accommodate a baby grand piano.
Kensington Homes also builds in Orange and North Royalton.
“I still enjoy it every time when I make a home for someone exactly how they wanted it and see how happy they are,” said Sorenson, who has two adult daughters, an adult son and two grandchildren.
Kevin Corvo is a freelance journalist.