On April 30, 1970, Ralph Spielman, then 20, went to see Michelangelo Antonioni’s film, “Zabriskie Point,” which included a scene that showed police shooting students.
“I said, ‘This will never happen,’” Spielman, now 70, recalled, thinking. “’We will never see this in our lives.’ You know … days later, the past is prologue.”
Spielman, a resident of New York City, joined a virtual Shabbat service on May 2 memorializing the 50th year since the fatal shooting of four students at Kent State University May 4, 1970, by the Ohio National Guard. Nine students were injured as well.
The May 2 service was led by Rabbi Michael Ross, senior Jewish educator at Kent State University Hillel, who leads Temple Beth Shalom in Hudson.
After President Richard M. Nixon announced ground troops were invading Cambodia on April 30, 1970, students at Kent State University staged an anti-war rally on the Commons May 1, where they buried a copy of the U.S. Constitution, according to the Kent State University website. A rally was planned for May 4 as well.
That night, violence spilled into the town with confrontations between students and police. Kent Mayor Leroy Satrom declared a state of emergency May 2 and requested Gov. James Rhodes call in the National Guard. On May 3, as National Guardsmen were arriving on campus, demonstrators burned the ROTC building.
Spielman said he remembers the column of smoke and fire that rose 400 feet the night before the shootings.
“I was at what was then the Rockwell Library and looked out the window, I think maybe it was Saturday night, and one of the National … commanders, I guess, had asked a student a question and the student didn’t answer him fast enough, and the person in command took his baton and literally whipped the guy in the back.”
He said on the day of the shootings, he was out of range of the bullets, “But I believe in my mind, I did see people getting shot. I don’t actually recall it. I guess if you see something really bad, you tend to blank on it. But I was there.”
He said he remembered the tear gas and tasting pepper spray for weeks following the shootings.
“I would wake up,” he said. “It was almost like I couldn’t breathe. It was a very serious reminder.”
Born and raised in New Jersey, Spielman transferred back to Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, N.J., the following school year.
“It did change me a lot,” he said of witnessing the violence. “I think after that I felt very much that I wanted to save the world in my own way as every enlightened college student wants to.”
Married to a Kent State professor at the time and the mother of a 9-month-old daughter, Jean Beasley spoke of her memories as well. At the time she lived in Lyndhurst and her husband, Jerry Weiner, commuted to Kent State.
“It was a terrifying time,” said Beasley, who is an award-winning educator at Temple Beth Shalom. “My husband was a professor on campus. His office was in earshot and also very close to viewing distance of where all of the terrible things happened. And during the whole week before, when all of this was building up, the professors were having a lot of meetings. He would come home every day and tell me how things were really starting to fall apart and what a terrible thing it was. And then the day that the ROTC building burned, we knew something really was awful going to happen. The day of the shooting, May 4, the professors were all asked to dismiss their classes and patrol the campus to try to keep calm among the students who were not involved in all of this.”
Beasley said she for some reason stopped in the middle of vacuuming the house mid-afternoon.
“I turned on the TV and here was this scene of absolute massacre going on and I was absolutely terrified because I didn’t know where he was at the time, whether he’d be able to get out, what was going to happen, and it was just such a feeling of shock, and horror but it was like the climax of something that we knew had been building up for all this time.”
Beasley was finishing her master’s degree at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland at the time, and there were National Guardsmen on that campus in the days following the Kent State shootings.
Akron native Leonard Liberman, 71, said he had just gotten back to Washington, D.C., from boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Ill., when he learned of the shootings.
“The most vivid memory I have, the one that keeps haunting me, are the tanks, the Army tanks rolling down the street and the military vehicles bringing the troops in,” said Libnerman, a member of Temple Beth Shalom and Temple Israel in Bath Township. “It was like we were being invaded. You know, I’m just getting out of boot camp. I’d been through 13 weeks of being ripped down to build me up. And I come back to this.”
Liberman, who lives in Fairlawn, was a senior at Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., when he auditioned for the U.S. Navy Band to avoid going to Vietnam.
“You know I could have been finishing my degree at the Eastman School of Music, but I left because of the Vietnam War,” he said. “And I enlisted in the Navy so that I could sing with the Navy band in Washington, D.C., but I was thinking, I could still be enrolled in school. This could be me. I could be dead for expressing my peaceful views. … The idea of tanks rolling down the streets of Kent just haunts me to this day.”
Robin and Jonathan Selinger are both professors of physics at Kent State.
She is cantorial soloist at Temple Beth Shalom, while he is president of the congregation.
Ross asked them to speak about what it is like to teach “in the shadow of this.”
Robin Selinger said faculty are feeling anxiety about the immediate future, in the wake of budget cuts and layoffs related to COVID-19.
“I would say our students lack the political sensibilities that the students of the ‘60s had,” she said.
Jonathan Selinger said Kent State students have not shown much interest in the shootings.
“From their point of view, it’s like learning about the Roman Empire,” he said, adding that he has taken visitors to campus to see the May 4 Visitors Center. “The one who seemed most interested was from Ukraine.”
Ross has been the campus rabbi for two years.
“I agree with Jonathan and Robin that there’s not a lot of connection to this event,” he said, referring to students at Kent State. “They have lived in the shadow of Columbine and so they are witnessing one school shooting after another, and this is just one in a parade of school shootings.”
Ross spoke about that severing of trust specifically as it related to the shootings at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018.
“College students on campus in 1970 also felt that loss of trust and that naivete doesn’t come back,” he said. “There’s a shattering, a trauma that happens once you feel that loss and you don’t get that back.
“How can we grieve the horror and, according to Jewish practice, we then figure out how to move on,” he said, referring to the shiva and yartzeit as benchmarks in that grieving process. “So we all have to know that these are very tender places where we are acknowledging the pain and loss.”
He shared photos of the four who died.
“Three of the four were Jewish,” he said.
He also showed a photo of Hillel’s memorial marker on campus. Ross said the first memorial to the students was erected by Rabbi Gerald Turk, who was the Hillel rabbi at Kent State, on May 4, 1971.
“For a number of years after, this was the only commemoration,” he said, adding that on the night of May 3 in subsequent years students held silent candlelit vigils. “The first words spoken to break the silence at midnight each year were the words of the Mourner’s Kaddish.”
Ross first read “A Kaddish After Gun Violence When Humanity Fails Itself” by Rabbi Paul J. Kipnes, who leads Congregation Or Ami in Los Angeles.
Selinger chanted the memorial prayer, El Malei Rachamim.
“We remember the souls of Allison Krause, William Schroeder, Jeffrey Miller, Sandy Scheuer, and we rise and we say Mourner’s Kaddish together.”
The service ended with the group singing “Olam Chesed Yibaneh,” “I will build this world with love.”