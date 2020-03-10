Following the lead of the Ohio State University and a recommendation from Gov. Mike DeWine, the president of Kent State University announced on March 10 that it would cease face-to-face instruction through April 12.
Three people tested positive for the virus in Cuyahoga County, Gov. Mike DeWine said on March 9.
Todd Diacon wrote, “To slow transmission of the virus and consistent with recommendations from state health authorities to limit large gatherings and practice social distancing, Kent State is taking the following preventative and proactive actions:” March 16-20: Classes will be held via remote instruction.March 23-29: Spring break will occur as scheduled.March 30-April 10: Classes will be held via remote instruction.April 13: Face-to-face classes will resume.
Diacon also canceled all events through April 12 at the Kent campus which has a population of more than 40,000 students, “to avoid creating large gatherings. No additional spring semester events will be scheduled. Athletic events will follow NCAA and Mid-American Conference (MAC) guidelines.”
He explained that rotations for podiatric and nursing students will continue, but face-to-face classes, adding highlighting for emphasis: “Kent Campus students are strongly encouraged to return to their homes during this modified spring schedule, but residence halls will remain open with reduced dining options. While completing classes remotely, students are encouraged to practice appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures.
He said the university library will be accessible and that faculty will be able to use their offices and labs.
“However, meetings are suspended,” he wrote. “All campuses will remain open to serve students who rely on services, including health services, dining services, residence halls and intercollegiate athletic facilities.”
Students are allowed to stay in dorms, but the Warren Student Recreation and Wellness Center will be closed until April 13, Diacon wrote.
“Because Flashes take care of Flashes,” Diacon wrote, referring to the university’s Golden Flashes sports teams,” we ask you to show care and compassion to your fellow Flashes and neighbors who may be experiencing anxiety or fears.”