When Cleveland’s first Meijer store broke ground on Dec. 14, 2021, local real estate investor Daryl Kertesz had been involved since the beginning.

As founder and principal of Activity Capital, a real estate investment firm based in Woodmere, Kertesz acquired a parcel of land in 2014 that would eventually become part of the $59 million project bringing the 40,000-square-foot market, a 190-unit apartment building and parking to Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood.

Meijer has a projected opening of June 2023.

“It was an opportunistic purchase through the county auditor, and when I bought it, (the parcel) had a six-suite apartment building and it was in terrible shape,” Kertesz, who attends Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I tore it down and by then, the Opportunity Corridor was just announced. It was a great space in the shadow of the Cleveland Clinic – but I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen there because there are a lot of stakeholders. We just wanted to be part of it.”

Luckily enough, he said, the Fairfax CDC selected Fairmount Properties to be the master developer of the project. Kertesz said it was then when Fairmount Properties principal Randy Ruttenberg reached out to him about his parcel.

“We already had a great relationship,” he said. “He explained that they were the developer, and we made a deal to develop it together.”

The project, which is spearheaded by Fairmount Properties, Cleveland Clinic and Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation, is part of the Cleveland Innovation District Plan that aims to create 20,000 jobs and billions of dollars of economic growth in the city over the next 10 years. The plan was unveiled in January 2021 and includes the Opportunity Corridor, where the development will be placed at East 105th Street and Cedar Avenue. Other partners include Next Sparc, the Presidents’ Council, Cleveland International Fund, Huntington National Bank, City of Cleveland, the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority and HUD.

Since the December 2021 groundbreaking ceremony, Kertesz said most of the work has been masquerading and getting the site ready for vertical construction. As Fairmount Properties is “the main group running the show,” Kertesz said he’s “excited” for the project to get off the ground. Meijer will stock fresh and prepared goods, including produce, meat, seafood and baked goods. It will fill the ground floor of a six-story building designed by architect Bialosky Cleveland. On 2.9 acres, Meijer’s lease for the store is for 20 years, with six five-year extension options.

“They’ve been a great group to work with, and we’re really excited to get started,” he said. “It should be an 18-month construction period. We’re hoping that come 2023, we’ll have a phenomenal development that brings residents to the area. We’ve designed a really cool project and I’m glad we made this investment in the Fairfax neighborhood.”

The parcel included in the Meijer project is one of many landholdings that Activity Capital has throughout the Fairfax neighborhood, Kertesz said.

“We think it is a great spot and an overlooked community,” he said. “It is a phenomenal project to have in this area – both the type of store and the apartments above it. It is an amazing catalyst for the area and could lead to more development. I am glad to see the area get attention.”

Meijer was founded in 1934 in Greenville, Mich., and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It has Northeast Ohio locations in Mentor, Seven Hills, Kent, Stow and Avon, and plans to open a location in Richmond Heights at the Belle Oaks development.