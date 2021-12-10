My Place, an investor group led by Cleveland real estate developer Chad Kertesz, is the new owner of the 404-room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cleveland East at 3663 Park East Drive in Beachwood, according to the Cuyahoga County real estate website. It was a $12.39 million deal, according to the county records.
The group owns, manages and developed a former nursing home at 3800 Park East, now called The Hiatus, which is scheduled to open in May 2022. It will feature resort-style luxury amenities and finishes, Kertesz told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 8.
“While working on The Hiatus, we recognized the hotel across the street was not significantly occupied for several years and learned it was distressed and in the early stages of foreclosure,” Kertesz said.
The hotel had a market value of $14.2 million during the 2020 tax year, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business.
Paul DiVincenzo, the director of development for My Place Group, led the transaction to its completion last month, according to Kertesz.
“As a neighboring property owner, I am deeply concerned with the current status of the hotel market,” Kertesz said. “Several hotels in the area have been foreclosed and others have transferred recently.”
The hotel property has one tenant which will remain for the foreseeable future, according to Kertesz. He said they are currently evaluating all options for future development of the property.